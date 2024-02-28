Politics
Chinese users of banned social platforms need protection, advocates say
Rights advocates are urging international social media platforms to do more to prevent Chinese authorities from obtaining users' personal information. The call comes after two popular Chinese social media influencers claimed on X and YouTube that Chinese police were investigating their followers and had called some for questioning.
Social media platforms such as X and YouTube and thousands of websites The New York Times the BBC and VOA are blocked in China by the country's Great Firewall. But increasingly, even as social controls tighten under Xi Jinping's leadership, many Chinese are using virtual private networks to access X, YouTube and other news, information and opinions not available in China.
Li Ying, also known online as Teacher Li, is one of the social media influencers who issued the warning on Sunday. Li rose to prominence as a news source following a rare show of public dissent in China in 2022, protesting the government's draconian zero-COVID policy. His account on X has now become a platform for information and videos provided by Internet users that the Chinese government considers sensitive and censors online.
In a post on Sunday, Master Li said, “Currently, the Public Security Bureau is checking my 1.6 million followers and people in comments one by one. »
He shared screenshots of private messages he received from his followers over the past few months, some of which claimed police questioned individuals, even causing him to lose his job.
VOA could not independently verify the authenticity of these claims, but court filings in China and reports from rights groups have already documented the country's growing use of social media platforms banned in China to arrest, prosecute and convict individuals based on comments made online.
Chinese Embassy spokesperson in Washington, Liu Pengyu, said he was not aware of the details regarding the social media influencers.
“In principle, the Chinese government manages Internet-related affairs in accordance with law and regulation,” Liu said.
Influencers warn their subscribers
News of the crackdown on social influencer followers comes amid a wave of reports about China's hacking capabilities. Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that cyberattacks on US infrastructure were “on a larger scale than we have seen before.”
A recent release of documents details how private companies are helping China hack foreign governments in Southeast Asia and unmask users of foreign social media accounts.
Wang Zhi'an, a former journalist for Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, who has one million subscribers on X and 1.2 million followers on YouTube, says his subscribers have reported similar problems.
In response, Wang and Master Li urged their followers to take precautions, suggesting they unfollow their accounts, change their usernames, avoid phones made in China and prepare to be questioned.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Li's subscriber count on X had dropped to 1.4 million. VOA contacted Li for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.
The authorities would track down subscribers
Maya Wang, acting China director of Human Rights Watch, said China is putting more effort into law enforcement platforms based outside the country as more Chinese went there to express themselves.
She said recent reports that authorities were tracking their supporters are just part of China's long-standing efforts to restrict free speech.
“I think the Chinese government is also increasingly concerned about the information that is propagated, transmitted or distributed on these foreign platforms, because it has been, thanks to these individuals, very influential,” Wang said.
A recent leak of documents from I-Soon, a private contractor linked to China's top police agency and other parts of its government, outlines tools used by Chinese police to curb dissent on foreign social media , including a tool specially created to monitor X users.
The hackers also created tools that allowed police to hack into email inboxes and unmask anonymous X users, according to the documents. The leak revealed that agents sometimes sent surveillance requests to I-Soon for specific individuals.
Wang said it is the responsibility of social media companies to ensure the safety of their users.
“I would like to direct these questions to Twitter [X] wondering if they are adopting enhanced measures to protect the PRC [People’s Republic of China]-based users?” she said. “I think Twitter [X] must investigate exactly how this type of information is obtained and whether or not it is necessary to close any loopholes. »
Yaqiu Wang, research director for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Freedom House, said that in addition to better protecting the privacy of their users, companies should also make more efforts to combat the crackdown on freedom of expression by China.
“They should take steps to actually help activists protect their freedom of expression,” she said. “Large social media companies should widely disseminate information to their users, such as a manual or instructions on how to protect their account.
“They need to be more transparent, so users and the public know if government-sponsored hacking activities are taking place,” she added.
VOA contacted X, formerly known as Twitter, several times for comment but received no response at the time of publication.
Xiao Yu contributed to this report.
