Nikki Haley came to Colorado to seek to vote against Donald Trump





Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley took aim at former President Donald Trump at a rally in Colorado on Tuesday, a week before the state's presidential primary election.

No statewide Republican has received more than 45% since Donald Trump became president, Haley said of Colorado's election. Wherever he goes, chaos follows him.

The former U.N. ambassador criticized Trump, her former boss, for spending heavily and increasing the national debt during his tenure, as well as for his recent opposition to a congressional bill that would have spent billions to strengthen border security. She also criticized President Joe Biden, saying she had a better chance of beating the Democrat than Trump.

Here are the key takeaways from the event:

Haley on issues

Haley, a former accountant, began the rally by speaking about controlling the national debt and reducing the size of the federal government. She criticized COVID relief passed by Congress while Trump was president, alleging high levels of fraud and promising to investigate it. And she said there should be no cuts to middle-class taxes and simpler tax brackets, although she did not provide details of her plans.

Don't you think it's finally time to have an accountant in the White House? she said to applause from Wings Over the Rockies in Arapahoe County. Well, let's stop the spending, well let's stop the borrowing.

She also pledged to crack down on people crossing the southern border illegally and establish a national program requiring businesses to verify that their employees are authorized to work, similar to the one she created in South Carolina.

Let's defund sanctuary cities once and for all, she said to more cheers. Instead of being caught and released, we were going to catch them and deport them.

Although she said she disagreed with some aspects of the recent immigration compromise that Senate Republicans rejected at Trump's urging, she said members of Congress should have continued to work to improve the proposal.

Donald Trump comes in and says, “Don't pass anything until after the general election and Congress returns to recess for two weeks,” she said. Congress needs to do its job and Trump needs to stay out of it. Period.

She is committed to better caring for veterans who sometimes find themselves homeless and have difficulty accessing health care. And she attacked Trump for his resistance to providing more financial aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

He has emboldened (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and he has endangered every one of our men and women serving there, Haley said. We need a president who understands that job No. 1 is preventing war, period. Believe Putin when he says that once he takes Ukraine, Poland and the Baltics will be next.

What some attendees said about Haley versus Trump Holly Riecks, a 52-year-old teacher and Republican from Highlands Ranch, volunteered at Nikki Haley's rally in Colorado, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Sandra Fish/Special for the Colorado Sun

Holly Riecks, a 52-year-old teacher and Republican from Highlands Ranch, wore a pro-Haley T-shirt with the slogan Barred Permanently, a reference to Trump's opposition to keeping Haley in the race. Riecks moved through the crowd with a clipboard looking for volunteers to join her in the campaign.

She is the most qualified candidate, Riecks said. I just don't feel like we relate to people overseas like we used to and that we've really disintegrated as a country. We are very divided. And she is a unifier.

Riecks said she voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. It won't happen again, she said, even if he is the nominee.

Karthik Krishna, a Golden entrepreneur originally from India, said he voted for Trump in 2020 but came to the rally to hear what Haley had to say.

It's not just like I want to blindly support someone, he said. I want to talk to him about U.S. policy toward Ukraine, because we feel like we're more pro-war with the theme that war is good for business, rather than saying, “We we want lasting peace.”

He has yet to vote in the primaries and likes Trump because he understands how the United States has been exploited on the world stage. But Krishna said, “It is too early. I don't want to lock myself away.

Meanwhile, outside the room, Boulder Democrat Julia McKay, 75, handed out flyers encouraging people to sign a petition demanding that Biden, 81, abandon his bid for a second term. She said she already voted for an unpledged delegate in the Democratic presidential primary runoff. But she came to the gathering to hear what Haley had to say.

She interests me as a candidate. I like it personally, McKay said. I think she's more of a centrist.

The Trump factor

Haley is betting big on Super Tuesday on March 5, when Colorado will be one of 15 states holding presidential primaries. But there's not much evidence that it could turn around his struggling campaign.

The former South Carolina governor lost to Trump by 20 percentage points in her home state on Saturday.

A recent poll conducted by Global Strategies Group, a Democratic firm, showed that 76% of registered Republican voters in Colorado viewed former President Donald Trump favorably, while 23% viewed him unfavorably . The margin of error for registered Republicans in that poll was plus or minus 7.1 percent, and they made up 23 percent of the 800 respondents. That's slightly less than the 24% of registered voters who are Republican.

Two-thirds of unaffiliated voters surveyed, eligible to vote in the Republican primary, have an unfavorable opinion of the former president. Unaffiliated voters make up 48% of registered voters in Colorado.

Haley noted that she was the last candidate between Trump and the nomination. She cited a recent poll that shows she is beating Biden by a significant margin, unlike Trump.

If you want to start winning again, you have to have someone on the ticket who can win, she said.

She concluded by asking participants to vote.

Tuesday is Election Day, so here's what I need you to do: vote. Vote, Haley said. I need you to make sure 10 other people vote with you. In a general election, you have a choice. In a primary election, you make your choice.

Even though a few hundred people attended Haley's rally, that doesn't mean she got support from the state GOP.

The Colorado Republican Party, which supported Trump, sent an email to supporters Monday disparaging the national conservative nonprofit Americans for Prosperity for its support of Haley.

The AFP announced this week that it would stop funding Haley's presidential campaign to focus on the congressional elections.

About 50 people attended a fundraising luncheon before Haley's public speech.

Haley and Trump each raised just over $1 million from Coloradans through the end of January, while President Joe Biden raised $1.3 million.

Super Tuesday in a week

It's too late to send out ballots for Tuesday's presidential primary. Instead, they must be delivered to a ballot drop box in your county. Through Tuesday, 300,092 Republican ballots and 221,250 Democratic ballots had been returned, with another 126,941 being processed.

The primary results will be used by the Democratic and Republican parties to allocate delegates to the national nominating conventions later this summer.

The Colorado GOP will send 37 delegates to the national convention, including three from each of the state's eight congressional districts and 10 selected to the state assembly, along with the party chairman and two national committee members.

Republican statutes stipulate that delegates will be distributed proportionally to candidates who obtain 20% of the vote or more.

There are seven Republican candidates listed on the Colorado ballot, although five have dropped out. These four did not ask to be excluded from Colorado, so their votes will be counted by the secretary of state's office. It's unclear what will happen regarding Republican delegates if one of these candidates gets 20% or more of the vote.

Those seven candidates paid $20,000 or $40,000 to get the Colorado GOP's endorsement to get on the ballot, with Haley paying the highest amount. Those who paid the lowest amount were supposed to stop a campaign in the state or host a fundraiser for the state Republican Party.

Have a question about the 2024 elections in Colorado?

Submit your query about this year's November vote to The Sun's politics team. We will respond to them throughout the election period.

Deadline :

Centennial

Story Type: News

Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the journalist or reported and verified by knowledgeable sources.

