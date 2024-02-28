CHP campaign problems and intra-party brawls ahead of local vote

Trkiyes municipal elections are still about a month away, but political parties are running low-intensity campaigns. In other words, we have not yet seen strong declarations, serious alienation or significant polarization, nor an absence of talk of “survival”.

Nevertheless, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan continues to visit the provinces. Even zgr zel, president of the Republican People's Party (CHP), launched the campaign for the municipal elections of the main opposition, which took a long time to finalize its candidate lists. At the same time, the mayoral candidates give their speeches and criticize their opponents.

However, the municipal electoral campaign remains very fragmented compared to the presidential and legislative elections of May 2023. This is mainly explained by the fact that almost all political parties presented their own candidates (instead of forming electoral alliances) in the aim to establish how they should expect to achieve results. in 2028. The Justice and Development Party (AK Party)-Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) alliance and the CHP have limited their collaborations with the pro-PKK Green Left Party (YSP), informally known as name of the Party for People's Equality and Democracy (DEM Party). ), and the Workers' Party (TIP) remain the obvious exceptions.

There is no doubt that the partnership between the CHP and the YSP (the negotiations of which have been transparent but whose nature remains mysterious) will be a hot topic during the electoral campaign. Indeed, the ruling alliance has already begun to characterize the urban agreement between the two movements as the Qandil agreement, in reference to the stronghold of the PKK terrorist organizations in northern Iraq. Good Party (IP) President Meral Akener is also targeting the CHP-YSP partnership, suggesting that the People's Alliance is not alone in attacking the main opposition party. In other words, the IP, the Victory Party (ZP), the Fatherland Party (MP), the Felicity Party (SP), the Future Party (GP) and the Democracy Party and Progress (DEVA) have no choice but to attack the CHP. -affiliated candidates to survive. Failure to take this step could lead to their elimination from the political scene, as Erdoan has warned.

Fragmentation of oppositions

Another reason the campaign remains fragmented is that opposition parties have not fully recovered from their May 2023 defeat and are still seeking to shift blame to each other for what happened.

The main opposition party replaced its president, but the painful process of selecting candidates appears to have overshadowed the leadership change agenda. Currently, the conflict between a group waiting for the night of March 31 and another group waiting for the day after the municipal elections has gone beyond what Mr. Zel calls a few disgruntled people. Indeed, the former president of the CHP, Kemal Kldarolu, who has not retired from politics, could easily make his return on April 1.

Fear of losing 11 metropolitan municipalities (including Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir) is forcing the main opposition party to seek out its 2019 base and consolidate it. Since the dissolution of the 2019 and 2023 alliances, warnings from pro-CHP media against a potential victory for the ruling alliance are likely to fall on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, President Erdoan portrays the CHP as a political movement rife with infighting and reminds the main opposition base that they, too, have a choice that eliminates the possibility of polarization between two rival groups. Anti-Erdoanism, already weakened, is losing what power it has left because of this inclusive discourse. Moreover, CHP members themselves accuse their own movement of fragmentation and corruption.

The main opposition party wants to create a duality between its candidates and the candidates of government alliances. The problem is that CHP leaders don't really know how to achieve this. The bottom line is that the CHP was unable to create a discourse capable of consolidating its base or shaking the respective bases of the other opposition parties. Indeed, the CHP candidate for mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamolu, talks about himself and others, which is both ineffective and problematic. One can't help but think that he has already accepted defeat and is simply preparing to claim that he did reasonably well against such powerful opponents. This would obviously make no sense.

Kldarolu, who formed the “table of six”, obtained more than 50% of the votes in Istanbul in May 2023. Imamolu is running the same campaign as in 2019, but the circumstances have changed. If the remaining opposition parties hold on to their voters, the incumbent president could be upset about the polling data that lands on his desk over the coming days and weeks. If that happens, Istanbul's mayor could end up joining the people from the main opposition party waiting for the morning of April 1.