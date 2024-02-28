Politics
CHP campaign problems and intra-party brawls ahead of local vote
Trkiyes municipal elections are still about a month away, but political parties are running low-intensity campaigns. In other words, we have not yet seen strong declarations, serious alienation or significant polarization, nor an absence of talk of “survival”.
Nevertheless, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan continues to visit the provinces. Even zgr zel, president of the Republican People's Party (CHP), launched the campaign for the municipal elections of the main opposition, which took a long time to finalize its candidate lists. At the same time, the mayoral candidates give their speeches and criticize their opponents.
However, the municipal electoral campaign remains very fragmented compared to the presidential and legislative elections of May 2023. This is mainly explained by the fact that almost all political parties presented their own candidates (instead of forming electoral alliances) in the aim to establish how they should expect to achieve results. in 2028. The Justice and Development Party (AK Party)-Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) alliance and the CHP have limited their collaborations with the pro-PKK Green Left Party (YSP), informally known as name of the Party for People's Equality and Democracy (DEM Party). ), and the Workers' Party (TIP) remain the obvious exceptions.
There is no doubt that the partnership between the CHP and the YSP (the negotiations of which have been transparent but whose nature remains mysterious) will be a hot topic during the electoral campaign. Indeed, the ruling alliance has already begun to characterize the urban agreement between the two movements as the Qandil agreement, in reference to the stronghold of the PKK terrorist organizations in northern Iraq. Good Party (IP) President Meral Akener is also targeting the CHP-YSP partnership, suggesting that the People's Alliance is not alone in attacking the main opposition party. In other words, the IP, the Victory Party (ZP), the Fatherland Party (MP), the Felicity Party (SP), the Future Party (GP) and the Democracy Party and Progress (DEVA) have no choice but to attack the CHP. -affiliated candidates to survive. Failure to take this step could lead to their elimination from the political scene, as Erdoan has warned.
Fragmentation of oppositions
Another reason the campaign remains fragmented is that opposition parties have not fully recovered from their May 2023 defeat and are still seeking to shift blame to each other for what happened.
The main opposition party replaced its president, but the painful process of selecting candidates appears to have overshadowed the leadership change agenda. Currently, the conflict between a group waiting for the night of March 31 and another group waiting for the day after the municipal elections has gone beyond what Mr. Zel calls a few disgruntled people. Indeed, the former president of the CHP, Kemal Kldarolu, who has not retired from politics, could easily make his return on April 1.
Fear of losing 11 metropolitan municipalities (including Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir) is forcing the main opposition party to seek out its 2019 base and consolidate it. Since the dissolution of the 2019 and 2023 alliances, warnings from pro-CHP media against a potential victory for the ruling alliance are likely to fall on deaf ears.
Meanwhile, President Erdoan portrays the CHP as a political movement rife with infighting and reminds the main opposition base that they, too, have a choice that eliminates the possibility of polarization between two rival groups. Anti-Erdoanism, already weakened, is losing what power it has left because of this inclusive discourse. Moreover, CHP members themselves accuse their own movement of fragmentation and corruption.
The main opposition party wants to create a duality between its candidates and the candidates of government alliances. The problem is that CHP leaders don't really know how to achieve this. The bottom line is that the CHP was unable to create a discourse capable of consolidating its base or shaking the respective bases of the other opposition parties. Indeed, the CHP candidate for mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamolu, talks about himself and others, which is both ineffective and problematic. One can't help but think that he has already accepted defeat and is simply preparing to claim that he did reasonably well against such powerful opponents. This would obviously make no sense.
Kldarolu, who formed the “table of six”, obtained more than 50% of the votes in Istanbul in May 2023. Imamolu is running the same campaign as in 2019, but the circumstances have changed. If the remaining opposition parties hold on to their voters, the incumbent president could be upset about the polling data that lands on his desk over the coming days and weeks. If that happens, Istanbul's mayor could end up joining the people from the main opposition party waiting for the morning of April 1.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/opinion/columns/chps-campaign-issues-and-intraparty-brawl-as-local-vote-looms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CHP campaign problems and intra-party brawls ahead of local vote
- Malayalam actress Lena reveals she is married to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Nair
- Terra Cafe Coffee Maker TK-01
- Dr. Gupta's page: What you need to know about the IVF ruling in Alabama
- Resistant starch diet proves to be a game-changer for weight loss and diabetes management
- Nikki Haley came to Colorado to seek to vote against Donald Trump
- 'Good Time' actor Buddy Duress dies at 38
- Kris Thompson was waiting for Vol.'s offer
- Dior celebrates the 60s and the origins of ready-to-wear at Paris Fashion Week
- Chinese users of banned social platforms need protection, advocates say
- Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg and more snubbed Jennifer Lopez's film | Entertainment
- How to use Google's new Gemini AI with Gmail, Google Docs, and more