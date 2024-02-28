Do you think Donald Trump promised not to change Social Security? Think again.





By Brett Arends

I spent days trying to get a response from Donald Trump, or one of his press secretaries, on a key Social Security issue. In response, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung sent me an email calling Nikki Haley a “moron” and a “brain,” before directing me to a few web links that didn't answer the question. My other emails went unanswered.

Barring a major upset, Donald Trump is poised to become the Republican presidential nominee. And if polls and betting markets are to be believed, he has the advantage of winning the November elections.

I don't think the two main media approaches to Trump – denial and hysteria – help anyone, much less (a) voters or (b) the media. But if there's an equal chance that Trump will be elected president, and a 100% chance that Social Security will be on the brink of insolvency while he's in the White House, I think he should answer clearly to some clear questions.

That's especially true as he bombarded Republican voters in South Carolina with ads attacking Nikki Haley, his latest rival for the GOP nomination, on Social Security. His ads implied that Haley would raise the retirement age by 10 years for people nearing retirement. No such proposal, or anything like it, has been put forward by anyone in Washington that I have heard of. I haven't seen anything to suggest that Haley said or implied such a thing, no one I know has, and she has categorically denied it.

Surely voters have a right to know where Trump stands on this issue? The same is, of course, true for Joe Biden. But Biden has at least offered one proposal: levy a tax on the wages of those making more than $400,000 a year. Furthermore, I'm not convinced that he will actually be the Democrats' nominee. (Betting markets give it about a 75% chance.)

The question here is what Donald Trump means when he repeats that he will not “cut” Social Security. In fact, in the video on his website that his campaign directed me to, he is even more specific: “Republicans should under no circumstances vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security to pay for Joe Biden's reckless spending. » My italics.

You'd think he's saying he won't make any changes to Social Security and won't sign any bills that reduce expected future benefits. But that's not technically what he's saying. He simply says he will not “cut” benefits.

There is a big difference.

Indeed, under current law, Social Security benefits provided for future retirees will be higher than those currently paid to today's retirees. The initial value of each cohort's benefits increases with the average wage in the economy.

But a future government could instead save a lot of money by simply removing the expected increases. Instead, they could simply freeze benefits at current levels – increasing them based on consumer prices, but no more.

Although this would mean a considerable reduction in their expected growth, it could reasonably be argued that no profits have actually been “reduced”. They would just stay the same.

It's not a far-fetched idea. It's a question that has plagued Washington for several decades. This is something that Trump's old friend, the late journalist Rush Limbaugh, talked about a lot. Limbaugh used to joke. Washington was the only place where an increase was called a “reduction” if it was simply a smaller increase than expected.

This would have a huge impact on the Social Security budget. Romina Boccia, an analyst at the libertarian Cato Institute and an expert on the subject, describes it as “one of the most powerful changes Congress could pass. It would almost entirely eliminate the funding gap.”

Even an interim measure, which would only slow benefit growth for the richest 70% of earners, could have a considerable effect. That alone would close more than half of the Social Security deficit, according to the Center for a Responsible Federal Budget, a centrist think tank focused on reducing deficits.

You can also make a logical argument for changing the Social Security formula. As Boccia points out, the indexation of benefits to wages only began in 1977.

But these savings come from somewhere: future retirees. Eugene Steuerle and Karen Smith of the Urban Institute, a liberal-leaning think tank, have the numbers. According to their calculations, under the current system, a married couple with two average incomes reaching age 65 in 2060 would expect an initial Social Security benefit about 50 percent higher – in real dollars, adjusted for inflation – than the performance of the same couple. I am 65 years old today.

For now, Donald Trump pledges not to “cut” Social Security benefits. But he also promises to extend his 2017 tax cuts and even add new ones. The numbers don't add up. The federal government was already on the verge of staggering national debt levels. Something has to give.

Freezing future Social Security benefits in real terms, in line with this policy idea, would be one way to solve the problem – while technically fulfilling his campaign promise not to “cut” benefits.

That's why I asked his campaign if he would categorically rule out this possibility. So far, this is not the case.

You would expect a “negotiator” to be very careful about what they say and what they promise. I imagine Trump would take it as a compliment if I pointed out to him that anyone doing business with him should read the fine print – multiple times. He himself has argued much the same thing, including in his books.

But this is not a new adventure in vodka. This is not a casino project. We face more risk than some junk bonds. We shouldn't have to guess. He's the one running for president, not us. We are waiting for his response.

-Brett Arends

This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-24 1422ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240227175/think-donald-trump-has-promised-not-to-change-social-security-think-again The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos