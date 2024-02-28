UK needs flexible vaccine capacity to become a world leader in pandemic preparedness





The UK needs flexible capacity to manufacture and test vaccines to be a world leader in pandemic preparedness, a former head of the vaccines taskforce has said. Dr Clive Dix, who was chair of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce (VTF) in 2020, said the country must act quickly to prevent future pandemics with a permanent ecosystem to rapidly develop, manufacture and supply vaccines. In his recommendations submitted to MPs on behalf of the now-disbanded VTF, Dr Dix also said the original concept of the Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Center (VMIC), a €200 million government-funded base in Oxfordshire and sold to a pharmaceutical company in 2022, needed to be reestablished. VMIC was established as a non-profit company with the aim of bringing vaccine research and manufacturing together in one location, but was sold to US company Catelant before construction was completed. Catelant later announced it was delaying the project, reigniting fears about the UK's future vaccine manufacturing capabilities. Dr Dix, who is now chief executive of drug discovery company C4X Discovery, wrote: The decision to turn VMIC into a manufacturing capability was wrong, but after selling it to Catalent who put it into operation night light, the concept of the original VMIC needs to be rethought. probably established through a virtual model. The recommendations, submitted to the inquiry led by the Committee on Science, Innovation and Technology, also include the creation of a National Vaccines Agency whose mission would include the development, scale-up and the distribution of new vaccines. Another proposal also includes the creation of a center dedicated to human challenge trials, where volunteers who have received the trial vaccine or a placebo are intentionally exposed to a virus in a controlled research environment to better understand the associated disease. Dr Dix wrote: The UK is currently home to the leading academic research into human challenges, and thousands of volunteers have followed human challenge models. The story continues The construction site of the Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Center (Richard Pohle/PA) Currently, the UK is the only country to have a human challenge model in place for Covid-19. In this regard, the UK has the experience to become a world leader in this area. However, the UK's current capacity to deal with human challenges is limited. It is for this reason that the VTF recommends the creation of a Center of Excellence for Human Challenges (HCCE), so that the UK can build on the capabilities currently in place and continue to play a role of leader in this regard. The recommendations submitted by Dr Dix were initially prepared in December 2020 and submitted to the government but have never previously been made public. The VTF, for its part, was created to advance the development and production of a vaccine against Covid-19 as quickly as possible. Following the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the UK, the company closed in October 2022 and its vaccine procurement responsibilities transferred to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). On Wednesday, expert witnesses including Dr Jenny Harries, who was deputy chief medical officer during the pandemic and now director general of the UK Health Security Agency, will be questioned by MPs about what has been done to leverage of the success of the VTF.

