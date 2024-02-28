If Xi is worried, that might be a good thing





Chinese President Xi Jinping



In recent weeks, Chinese social media has revealed growing fears of former President Donald Trump's return to the White House in January 2025. The economist reportsThe prospect of a Trump victory is also being debated among China's elite, who fear it could lead to an even more intense trade war, with potentially considerable economic costs. In fact, Trump has already signaled that he would engage in trade wars with foreign countries if elected to a second term. And in a speech in South Carolina ahead of Saturday's primary, he made clear that China would be the target of what he called “Trump Reciprocal Trade Act“. Asian political analyst Gordon Chang believes that such a move would “absolutely” harm the Chinese regime.

Chang “We have heard reports that President Trump is considering imposing across-the-board tariffs of 60% on Chinese goods,” he points out. “This would end the Chinese economy, because Xi Jinping's solution is to try to export to get out of problems and the United States is his most important market. “But a 60 percent tariff or a higher tariff, as Trump effectively told Maria Bartiromo, would close the U.S. market. That in itself could end the Chinese regime.” Chang recalls that a similar action taken by a Republican president had positive results: “These are things that remind us of what Ronald Reagan did to deprive the Soviet Union of resources and Reagan brought down the Evil Empire . Trump could very well do the same thing.” Editor's Note: Gordon Chang is the author of “The Coming Collapse of China” and “China is Going to War.” Please enable JavaScript to display the comments powered by Disqus.

