Modi in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra today: PM to launch key projects | Full schedule | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to conclude his two-day three-state visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on Wednesday. His itinerary includes the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of various development projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madurai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) Beginning his tour towards Kerala Tuesday, Modi visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. There, Modi inaugurated three major space infrastructure projects amounting to approximately 1,800 million. Later, he reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan mission and honored four designated astronauts with 'astronaut wings'. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Arriving in Tamil Nadu in the afternoon, Modi participated in the 'Creating Future Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' program in Madurai. Here, he launched two initiatives aimed at strengthening MSMEs in the Indian automobile industry. PM Modi in Tamil Nadu On February 28, around 9:45 a.m., Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth around 17,300 crore in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. At the public event in Thoothukudi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the outer container terminal of VO Chidambaranar Port. Besides, it will inaugurate several projects aimed at making VO Chidambaranar Port the first central green hydrogen port in the country. These projects include a desalination plant, hydrogen production facilities and refueling facilities. Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch India's first green hydrogen fuel cell inland navigation boat under the Harit Nauka initiative and dedicate tourism facilities at 75 lighthouses across ten States/UTs. Railway projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi – Nagercoil railway line, including Vanchi Maniyachchi – Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam – Aralvaymoli section, will also be dedicated to the nation during the programme. These projects, developed at a cost of approximately 1,477 crore, aims to reduce the travel time of Chennai-bound trains from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli. In addition, four road projects in Tamil Nadu, with a total cost of around 4,586 crore will be spent. These projects include the four-lane Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of the NH-844, the two-lane section with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of the NH-81, the four-lane Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of the NH-83 and two-lane road with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83. The Prime Minister will then travel to Maharashtra, the last stop of his two-day visit. PM Modi in Maharashtra At around 4:30 p.m., the Prime Minister will participate in a public program in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, to inaugurate and dedicate several development projects worth over 4900 million. During the event, the 16th installment of more than 21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be released by PM Modi, for the benefit of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfers. In addition, the Prime Minister will distribute the 2nd and 3rd installments of the “Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi” amounting to approximately 3,800 crore, benefitting around 88 lakh farmers in Maharashtra. Furthermore, 825 crore from the revolving fund will be disbursed to 5.5 lakh women's self-help groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. Distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra will also be started. The launch of the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries in Maharashtra is also planned, with a target of constructing 10 lakh houses from FY 2023-24 to FY 2025-26. The Prime Minister will transfer the first tranche of 375 Crore to 2.5 lakh Yojana beneficiaries. Furthermore, several irrigation projects benefiting the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, developed at a cost of more than 2750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY), will be launched. In addition, several railway projects worth more than 1,300 crore in Maharashtra, including Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line and New Ashti – Amalner broad gauge line, will be inaugurated. Additionally, two train services connecting Kalamb-Wardha and Amalner-New Ashti will be virtually disrupted. Besides, various road strengthening projects in Maharashtra will be inaugurated, including the four-laning Warora-Wani section of NH-930 and upgradation projects of important roads connecting Sakoli-Bhandara and Salikhurd-Tirora. Finally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal town.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/narendra-modi-tamil-nadu-maharashtra-today-pm-key-development-projects-full-schedule-february-28-101709083154372.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos