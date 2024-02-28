Hungary approves Sweden's NATO candidacy





BUDAPEST Hungary's parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of Sweden joining NATO, almost two years after Stockholm requested membership in the US-led military bloc. The vote ends NATO's latest round of enlargement, with Sweden the 32nd member of the agreement. The vote took place on Monday, after Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson traveled to Budapest on Friday to meet his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban. Speaking at a joint news conference, the two leaders said they had put aside their differences, with Orban saying NATO membership meant Hungarians and Swedes were prepared to die the one for the other. Some 188 MPs voted in favor of ratification, while six voted against. Sweden and Finland have both applied to join NATO in 2022, citing the perceived threat posed by Russia. While most members of the bloc quickly ratified both demands, Hungary and Trkiye held firm, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanding that Nordic states first extradite suspected Kurdish and Gulenist terrorists, and Orban blaming Stockholm and Helsinki to spread blatant lies about Hungary. Sweden and Finland have both strongly criticized Hungary's conservative government, both supporting the EU's refusal to fund Budapest due to Orban's alleged stifling of LGBT and migrant rights, as well as concerns over of judicial independence. Hungary approved Finland's candidacy last year, but Orbans' Fidesz party refused to vote on Sweden's candidacy until Kristersson came to Budapest to speak with the Hungarian leader. During Friday's negotiations, Kristersson agreed that Sweden would sell Hungary four Saab Gripen fighter jets, to supplement Hungary's military fleet of 14 planes. Orban told reporters the sale helped restore trust between the two countries. By applying to join NATO, Sweden renounced its two-century-old policy of neutrality. Russia has repeatedly condemned NATO's post-Cold War eastward expansion, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last month accusing the United States of dragging neutral countries into the bloc into the aim to face Russia. After Finland joined the alliance last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the creation of a new military district bordering the Nordic nation. There had been no problems before Finland joined the bloc, he said in December, adding: Now there will be.

