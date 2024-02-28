Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers inspiring speech at News9 Global Summit 2024





27th February 2024, New Delhi, India: The News9 Global Summit 2024 reached its climax when the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, delivered a keynote address that stirred hearts and minds. Welcomed by a captivated audience of eminent dignitaries, industry leaders and intellectuals from around the world, Prime Minister Modi's speech on the summit theme India: Ready for the Next Big Leap resonated with spirit of optimism and aspiration for the future of India. The stage was set for Prime Minister Modi's speech by Mr. Barun Das, Managing Director and CEO of TV9 Network, who hailed the Prime Minister not only as the architect of a new India, but also as someone who aspires to lay the foundation of the next India. a thousand years. Sharing his own ideas, Mr. Das developed what he called the three “Mantras”: The Look Back on Governance, the Modi Multiplier and the Citizen DNA Reset, highlighting their importance in shaping India's trajectory towards progress and prosperity. Prime Minister Modi began his speech with the adage: “A man has hair, a man lives.” highlighting the theme of resilience and indomitable spirit that has defined India's journey in recent years. He was quick to praise India's diversity, acknowledging the role of media outlets like TV9 in representing that diversity. He remarked, “I often talk about the diversity of India. This diversity is also represented in the TV9 editorial staff and by TV9 journalists, highlighting the importance of inclusive narratives in shaping national discourse. Affirming the need for the next big step, Prime Minister Modi REMARK, “It is imperative to shift gears so that India can take the next big step. India has been in reverse for too long. He spoke of India's remarkable economic growth, saying: “In just 10 years, India has become one of the world's top five economies. Laws are passed and decisions are taken in an expedited manner in today's India.recognizing India's economic prowess and highlighting the transformative reforms undertaken by the government to accelerate growth and development. Dispelling notions of bureaucratic hurdles and signaling a paradigm shift towards responsive and accountable governance, Prime Minister Modi asserted that today's Indian government offices are not a problem, but a solution. Reflecting on India's journey of progress, the Prime Minister remarked: “In 10 years, what circumstance has changed that brought this space? It's a change in mentality, it's a change in confidence and self-confidence, it's a change in good governance. He also commented on India's role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, emphasizing that although India was left behind in the first three industrial revolutions, the time has come for it to take the lead in the Fourth Industrial Revolution . On the visible rise in investor confidence, he said: “In 2014, Indians invested Rs 9 lakh crore in mutual funds. In 2024, more than Rs 52 lakh crore was invested in mutual funds. This is because people have confidence in the progress of the nation. “From the abrogation of Article 370 to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, we have prepared India for the decade to come,” PM Modi said, quipping that we do not believe in “rajneeti “, we believe in “rashtraneeti”. Looking ahead, Prime Minister Modi outlined India's priorities in key sectors such as space exploration, semiconductor manufacturing, digital infrastructure, clean energy and financial technology, reaffirming the India's commitment to fostering a knowledge-based economy focused on innovation and technology. At the conclusion of his speech, the The Prime Minister noted: “Everyone says India is the future. The times ahead are extremely important. The next 5 years will be crucial. His keynote address electrified the audience at the News9 Global Summit 2024 and was the culmination of many discussions that took place over two days of the TV9 What India Thinks Today Summit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medianews4u.com/prime-minister-narendra-modi-delivers-inspiring-keynote-address-at-news9-global-summit-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos