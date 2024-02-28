Politics
Examine the parallels between the imperial ambitions of leaders Putin and Xi Jinping
In a recent interview, Tucker Carlson spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sparking a flurry of commentary and analysis. Among the observers was former Taiwanese presidential spokesperson Kolas Yotaka, who drew a parallel that echoes the tensions of our times.
“Putin and Xi Jinping are alike” she observed, highlighting a shared belief in their role as defenders of their nations against foreign powers, rooted in a vision of ancient imperial glory. This sentiment, according to Yotaka, is not only alarming but fundamentally wrong.
As Putin's war against Ukraine enters its third year, the human and financial toll is mounting, sparking global condemnation and concern. This conflict, underpinned by Putin's invocation of historical grievances, mirrors Chinese leader Xi Jinping's rhetoric regarding Taiwan.
The comparison is not lost on those who defend democracy and human rights, signaling a broader geopolitical struggle that extends beyond the borders of Ukraine and Taiwan.
Illusions of grandeur and historical rights
Critics called Putin's interview with Carlson a missed opportunity to question the Russian leader's rhetoric.
Instead, it provided a platform for Putin to justify his unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, presenting it as a measure to protect Russia's national interests. Remarkably, Putin ventured into controversial territory by claiming that Ukrainian soldiers, although they fight fiercely for their democracy, somehow identify as Russian – a notion widely rejected by the observers and contradicted by first-hand accounts on the ground.
This narrative, where historical ties justify modern aggression, echoes Xi Jinping's position on Taiwan. Building on centuries of cultural exchange and political alliances, Putin views Ukraine's integration into the Russian sphere as a natural restoration of the historical order.
Similarly, Xi views “reunification” with Taiwan as part of China’s path to national rejuvenation, ignoring the island’s distinct identity and democratic values.
The story of two rulers and their imperial dreams
Both leaders, through their rhetoric and actions, draw on nostalgia for past empires to legitimize their current ambitions.
For Putin, the war in Ukraine is a step toward rectifying a historical “wrong,” despite the international outcry and immense human suffering it has caused. Xi, for his part, views Taiwan's integration as crucial to completing China's century-long journey to regain its status as a global power.
But these ambitions come at a price. As Putin's forces wreak havoc in Ukraine, Xi Jinping is ramping up his military capabilities, signaling his willingness to assert Chinese claims to Taiwan by force if necessary. This rise in power and show of force is not just for domestic consumption, but serves as a stark reminder of the lengths these leaders have gone to achieve their visions of national glory.
The international arena: warnings and alliances
A call for vigilance
The international community has not remained silent in the face of these events. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's warning at the Munich Security Conference highlighted the emerging partnership between China and Russia as a major concern.
The “limitless partnership” declared between Putin and Xi just before the invasion of Ukraine is a stark reminder of the potential consequences of authoritarian ambitions. Stoltenberg's caution reflects a broader apprehension that victories by autocratic leaders in regional conflicts could encourage similar actions elsewhere, notably regarding Taiwan.
The global democratic response
The parallels drawn between Ukraine and Taiwan are not mere speculative exercises but are based on a common threat that autocratic regimes pose to democratic states. This comparison galvanized part of the international community, emphasizing the importance of a unified response to deter aggression and support democratic values.
The stance taken by global democracies, particularly in terms of military and diplomatic support, could have a significant impact on the strategic calculations of leaders like Xi and Putin.
The specter of history and future tensions
Echoes of the imperial past
Both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have skillfully integrated narratives of historical law and national rejuvenation into their political agendas.
These narratives serve not only to justify their current geopolitical maneuvers, but also to rally domestic support for their ambitious goals. By invoking the glory of past empires, they seek to legitimize their expansive visions, presenting their actions as natural steps toward restoring their rightful place on the world stage.
Military reinforcement and strategic posture
Xi's significant expansion of Chinese military capabilities, especially compared to historical precedents, underscores the seriousness of his intentions toward Taiwan. The rapid development of the People's Liberation Army, especially in the fields of naval, nuclear, space and AI warfare, presents a clear and present danger to the security of the island.
This military modernization, coupled with aggressive tactics such as airspace intrusions and large-scale exercises, shows that Beijing is prepared to use force to achieve its objectives.
Navigating the future: Taiwan's precarious position
The limits of analogies
While analogies between Ukraine and Taiwan provide useful insights, they also have their limits.
Taiwan's unique geopolitical position, coupled with significant unofficial international support, notably from the United States, adds layers of complexity to its situation. The United States' commitment, under the Taiwan Relations Act, to providing the island with defensive means further differentiates it from the difficult situation in which Ukraine finds itself.
The role of international support
The global response to Putin's actions in Ukraine and the possibility of similar aggression by Xi against Taiwan underscore the importance of international solidarity to preserve peace and deter authoritarian excesses.
Support for Taiwan, while largely unofficial, plays a crucial role in maintaining the status quo and ensuring the island's security against possible Chinese aggression. Faced with these challenges, the international community finds itself at a crossroads.
Decisions made today regarding support for Ukraine and Taiwan will not only determine the fate of these regions, but also shape the future of global democracy and international norms.
