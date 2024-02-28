Andy Parsons, Touring – reasons to be cheerful…

Parsons has built a strong career through his intelligent views of the British political landscape and his thoughtful reflections on the current situation in the world. He knows his stuff, as evidenced here by a tour de force in economics; If you ever want to know how quantitative easing works and what the role of the Bank of England is, this show is for you. Which does A disconcerting optimism what I saw at Basingstoke Haymarket looks serious, but it's not. Parsons has too much of a playful nature for that and the show is filled with whooping and funny one-liners.

He introduces himself by describing his less than remarkable achievements; he may have won the prize for the most beautiful baby, but it was in a bad year, he said; and yes, he appeared in two films, but they were never released. Self-deprecation, he says, is at the heart of the British sense of humor.

Parsons is a family man and his children are mentioned here; while wondering what kind of future they might have, he wonders if his parents' generation is really responsible for absorbing the nation's wealth, as is so often said. Tell that to his poor old father, awaiting cataract surgery, caught in a downward spiral of public service cuts that affect every area of ​​his life. There's nothing Boomer about it.

In a high-profile show, Parsons takes on several politicians. Unsurprisingly, lockdown party animal Boris Johnson is mentioned, but the comic memorably describes our flash-in-the-pan prime minister, Liz Truss, as the can of borlotti beans in the back. cupboard. It's better than lettuce, I guess.

He also talks about gender issues and has the funniest take I've heard on the subject of culture wars, canceled comics; even why the saintly David Attenborough is not immune from all criticism. He also touches on American politics, giving his take on Donald Trump's strange fascination with Taylor Swift.

As always with Parsons, this is a thoughtful, well-constructed comedy that serves as a useful assessment of the state of the nation while also making us laugh. And, leaving us on a positive note, he tells a delicious anecdote that sums up everything he loves about Britishness, saying that there is still hope for us. Let's hope he's right.