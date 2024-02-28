Politics
Turkish minister warns Greece against loss of sovereignty over Aegean islands
A new threat has been issued to Greece by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan regarding its sovereignty over the Aegean islands close to the Turkish coast, continuing his demand for demilitarization of these areas.
Mr. Fidan sent a letter to Parliament on January 24 stating that the active military status of the islands concerned (which violates pre-existing treaties) “poses a serious threat to the security of Turkey and the region” and called for measures appropriate measures are taken to resolve this problem.
The islands in question include Mytilene, Chios, Samos, Ikaria, Lemnos and Samothrace, with the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties establishing the status of the eastern Aegean islands.
The letter arrived shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit in December (his first in six years).
The visit saw both sides sign the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborhood, underscoring their commitment to fostering friendly relations, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and understanding.
Mr Fidan added a warning that Greece cannot claim sovereign rights over these islands if Athens does not fulfill its obligations under existing treaties.
“Turkey opposed Greece’s militarization of the islands. The issue is raised on appropriate occasions within international platforms such as NATO and OSCE, urging Greece to respect its contractual obligations,” Mr Fidan's letter said.
The Turkish Foreign Minister's predecessor, Mevlt Avuolu, made a similar threat in February 2022, echoing many of the same points made by Mr Fidan.
“These islands were ceded under conditions. If Greece does not stop, the sovereignty of these islands will be called into question. If necessary, we will issue a final warning,” Avuolu said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT.
Turkey had already sent a letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 13, 2021 regarding this issue and claimed that Greece was guilty of violating treaty provisions since 1960.
“Greece is violating the fundamental provisions of the treaties under which it acquired sovereignty over the islands, which, from a legal point of view, means that Greece cannot, vis-à-vis Turkey, invoke its title under the same treaties for the purposes of a delimitation of a maritime boundary.
Ankara believes that Greece is seriously failing in its demilitarization obligations by concentrating its troops, establishing permanent military installations and carrying out several military activities in the eastern Aegean islands.
Greece has argued that its sovereignty is not conditional on any obligations of any kind, with Greek Ambassador to the UN Maria Theofil sending a letter in response to the UN Security Council on July 28 2021, disputing Turkish claims.
“Greece rejects all Turkish allegations contained in the above-mentioned letter regarding the alleged “substantial violation of its demilitarization obligations”, as well as allegations that Greece's sovereignty over the Eastern Aegean Islands is conditional on their demilitarization, considering them to be totally unfounded and arbitrary. and in bad faith,” she said in her letter.
Fidan's letter surfaced following opposition criticism in December that the Turkish government was accused of remaining silent in response to what it saw as provocative statements made by Greek officials regarding an islet called Zourafa (Ladoxera) in the Aegean Sea, whose status is disputed. on both sides.
Greece and Turkey have both issued warnings to airmen (NOTAM) in the Aegean Sea in October 2023 around this islet, with each nation claiming sovereignty over it.
Athens claimed that the Turkish NOTAM was null and void because it had entered Greek airspace, while Ankara responded by issuing a new NOTAM stating that the shooting zone was within Turkey's sovereign territory and affirming that the initial NOTAM remained in force.
