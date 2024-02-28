Turkey must be isolated and condemned. By Gregg Roman

The Turkish parliament voted in favor of Sweden joining NATO last month, but that should not make us forget how outrageous Turkish rhetoric and behavior has been under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Turkey is completely out of step with other NATO members. Turkish language about Israel is unbalanced. Erdogan accused Israel of carrying out “the most heinous attacks in human history”; equated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, giving Netanyahu the nickname “Butcher of Gaza”; and accused Israel of being a “terrorist state” that is committing genocide in Gaza.

On the other hand, Erdogan has called Hamas a “liberation group” and refused to classify it as a terrorist organization. Turkey's behavior towards Israel is no less reprehensible and sets it apart from the rest of NATO. Ankara has removed Israel from its preferred export targets in order to discourage Turkish companies from engaging in trade relations with Israel. The Turks also aided South Africa in that country's ridiculous case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, providing Pretoria with “evidence” of Israeli “genocide.” When an Israeli footballer, Sagiv Jehezkel, expressed solidarity with the Israeli hostages, he was arrested by Turkish authorities. Turkey's justice minister said Jehezkel was under investigation because he “openly incited the public to hatred and hostility” with “an ugly gesture in support of the Israeli massacre in Gaza” .

When the United States and Britain launched strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis, Erdogan sided with Iran and Russia, accusing the United States and Britain of attempt to “transform the Red Sea into a sea of ​​blood”.

Turkey's behavior is particularly pernicious because it is a member of NATO and, therefore, theoretically an unshakable ally of the United States and Western countries. It's one thing for Iran or Russia to say and do outrageous things. It's another thing for a NATO member to do so. However, under Erdogan and the AKP, Turkish policies are converging with those of Russia and Iran and, in the past, have even benefited ISIS – all directly contrary to NATO's goals.

Turkey helped Iran escape sanctions. Erdogan confidant Sitki Ayan was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury for running a “sanctions evasion network…that facilitated the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars of oil for the US Army's Quds Force.” Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards.” A Turkish banker has been convicted of transferring tens of billions of dollars from Turkey to Iran. Reza Zarrab, who has dual Iranian-Turkish nationality, “may have helped Iran pocket more than $100 billion” in illegal transactions. Zarrab said in 2012 that Turkish officials, including in Erdogan's circle, were involved in the project. Erdogan moved closer to Russia and said he trusted Russia as much as the West. Turkish exports of military goods to Russia soared in 2023, as Russia embarked on a brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. Turkey's initial instinct was to prevent Finland and Sweden from entering NATO and strengthen them.

Turkey looked the other way and allowed ISIS fighters into Syria during the civil war ravaging that country. Turkish officials reportedly purchased oil from ISIS through front companies. Wounded ISIS soldiers were treated in Turkish hospitals. Turkey's human rights record is atrocious, another thing that sets it apart from NATO members in good standing. The Turkish government ethnically cleansed Kurds in northern Syria, suppressed Kurdish rights domestically, and jailed journalists it didn't like.

The think tank Freedom House classifies Turkey as “not free”. Enough is enough. Turkey's membership in NATO is an embarrassment to the alliance and must be corrected. NATO cannot afford to continue with business as usual when one member's behavior and rhetoric are indistinguishable from those of Russia and Iran. Although there is no provision for the expulsion of NATO members, the United States should take other steps to keep Turkey out.

The United States must develop alternative regional security arrangements that reduce NATO's dependence on Turkey and develop diplomatic efforts with other NATO members to collectively address Turkey's behavior. The United States must strengthen its relations and military cooperation with other regional powers to counter Turkey. Last but not least, the United States should monitor and diplomatically address Turkey's internal political developments that are contrary to NATO principles, such as discrimination against Kurds and the imprisonment of journalists. Under Erdogan and the AKP, Turkey is not an ally. It is high time to recognize this and act accordingly.

Gregg Roman is director of the Middle East Forum. He previously worked as a civil servant in the Israeli Foreign and Defense Ministries.