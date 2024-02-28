Huang Ping, 'CCP Propaganda Purveyor,' Joins New York Democratic Leader Schumer at Chinese New Year Parade

Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address.

A Chinese official who previously praised the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as “great” celebrated the Lunar New Year on Sunday with several top New York Democrats.

Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Governor Kathy Hochul, New York Mayor Eric Adams, Manhattan Assembly Member Grace Lee and Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine stood alongside Huang Ping, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate in New York, during the new moon. Annual parade in Manhattan.

“I'm excited to join New York's Lunar New Year celebration parade with @SenSchumer @GovKathyHochul @graceleefornyc @NYCMayor @MBPMarkLevine and many other American friends and fellow Chinese,” Huang wrote on Sunday on X, the platform formerly known under the name Twitter. “I wish everyone a healthy and prosperous Year of the Dragon!” »

In a speech to the crowd, Schumer said, “I'm proud to say I'm fighting for comprehensive immigration reform to allow many more Chinese to come to America,” National Review reported .

Other remarks reportedly included bridging the gap between the American and Chinese communities and combating prejudice against Asians.

After the Chinese national anthem played in Manhattan, Schumer waved the flag of the People's Republic of China, according to National Review.

Huang had previously called The CCP is a “major party” and has denied that China is targeting the Uyghur Muslim population in China.

“There are a lot of lies here, made up by some people with their own political agenda,” Huang said. said in an interview in August 2021 , denying the existence of genocide and internment camps targeting Uyghurs. “Like I said, there is no genocide, not a single piece of evidence to prove that there was a genocide or anything like that. It's just a slander.”

In addition to praising the CCP, Huang has repeatedly promoted CCP talking points on social media and appears to amplify Chinese President Xi Jinping's agenda.

“Sharing the stage with a known purveyor of CCP propaganda is not wise, and it is a kind attitude,” Michael Sobolik, a senior fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council, told Fox News Digital. “Senator Schumer, Governor Hochul, and Mayor Adams should have known that Huang Ping used official social media accounts to deny the CCP's genocide of the Uyghurs, push the CCP's disinformation about Taiwan, and whitewash the oppression of Tibet by Beijing.”

“Their elevation to consul general raises serious questions about their judgment and the degree of malign influence the CCP exerts in New York,” Sobolik said.

Huang has met with New York City officials several times in the past. Last year, he stood alongside Adams in the New York China Day Celebration Parade. And Fox News Digital Previously reported that Hochul and Huang met in April 2019 when she was lieutenant governor to discuss cooperation between New York and China.

Earlier this year, Huang delivered the keynote speech at the 2024 New Year event of the China-US Business Alliance.

“Let's work together for more practical cooperation and mutual benefit for the two peoples,” he wrote on X last month.

Calls made to the offices of Hochul, Adams, Schumer, Lee and Levine were not returned.

Andrew Mark Miller and Cameron Cawthorne of Fox News contributed to this report.