



JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) Indonesian President Joko Widodo awarded the honorary rank of four-star general to the defense minister on Wednesday. Prabowo Subiantoa former high-ranking army officer linked to human rights abuses who emerged as the apparent winner of the February 14 presidential election. Widodo presented the honorary promotion to Subianto, 72, in front of senior military and police officials in Jakarta. A four-star general is Indonesia's second-highest military rank, usually held by the officer who leads the country's military. This award is a form of appreciation as well as confirmation of his total dedication to the people, the nation and the state, Widodo said on Wednesday. Subianto's vice-presidential running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is Widodos' son. Subianto, who will probably become Indonesia's next leaderwas a lieutenant general and commander of the army's special forces, known as the Kopassus, accused of human rights violations, including the torture of 22 activists who had opposed Suharto, the authoritarian leader whose fall in 1998 amid massive protests restored democracy in Indonesia. Human rights groups said Subianto was also involved in a series of human rights violations in Timor-Leste in the 1980s and 1990s, when Indonesia occupied the now-independent country. Subianto has denied the allegations. The alleged human rights violations led Subianto to leave the army and be dishonorably discharged in 1998. Subianto and other members of Kopassus were banned from traveling to the United States for years due to the alleged human rights violations they committed against the people of Timor-Leste. This ban lasted until 2020, when it was effectively lifted so he could travel to the United States as Indonesia's defense minister. Giving Subianto a four-star honorary title due to his military background and alleged involvement in human rights violations would embarrass the honor and dignity of the Indonesian military, Gufron Mabruri said , executive director of the Indonesian rights group. Imparsial. Subianto's electoral victory is not yet official. Unofficial tallies show Subianto won more than 55 percent of the vote against his two rivals in a three-way race. These tallies, conducted by polling companies and based on millions of ballots collected across the country, have proven accurate in previous elections. If an official count confirms Subianto's victory, he will take office in October. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiro7.com/news/world/indonesias-likely/SVT27NDIHHLSYJ56HYKPCUID24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos