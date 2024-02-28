Sweden's NATO membership application approved by Hungary | World News





The bitter struggle over Sweden's membership application NATO is finally finished after 18 months. Hungary was the last NATO country to officially give its approval which he finally did on Monday afternoon when an overwhelming majority of lawmakers in the country's parliament voted in favor of Sweden join the North Atlantic Defense Alliance.

In a striking change of tone from recent months, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke of the Scandinavian country in glowing terms, calling Sweden an important partner and saying its NATO membership would “strengthen Hungary's security.” .

What Orban was trying to cover up with his cordial, diplomatic phrases was the most embarrassing foreign policy episode of his 14-year rule: Hungary resisted Sweden's NATO. membership for a year and a half, although it is unclear what Orban hoped to achieve by doing so.

There are many indications that he simply misjudged the situation and fled.

After Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO in spring 2022, Orban sided with Turkey in opposing their application.

It is likely that one of the main reasons for this is his close ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. What Hungary got in return is unclear to this day.

Orban's vague demands

Like Erdogan, Orban attached conditions to his support for Sweden and Finland. But unlike Erdogan, Orban's conditions were completely vague.

He and members of his Fidesz party have repeatedly criticized Finland and Sweden for behaving disrespectfully towards Hungary and unfairly accusing the country of a democratic deficit or systematic corruption.

Budapest has repeatedly stressed that mutual relations should be improved before Hungary approves the two countries' accession. Exactly what this entailed was never made clear.

It is also unclear why the Budapest Parliament ratified Finland's NATO membership in March 2023, but not Sweden's. Publicly, at least, Finland has not offered any of the apologies that Hungary has demanded or bowed to Orban in any way. The same can be said of Sweden.

A major arms deal or just a routine deal?

Perhaps Orban was surprised by Erdogan's decision late last year to submit Sweden's request for ratification to the Turkish parliament, which he did last month. This would explain why Orban pulled an arms deal with Sweden out of the hat in recent days, in order to save face.

Hungary will purchase four Gripen fighter jets from Sweden under the deal. While Orban hailed the agreement as a positive outcome of the negotiations and very beneficial for Hungary, in reality it is just a continuation of long-standing cooperation in this area: Hungary uses Gripen aircraft for almost 20 years and cooperates closely with Sweden in this area.

Orban has also recently tried to shift the blame for his foreign policy failure to others. Speaking in his weekly radio interview last Friday, he said he had finally succeeded in eliminating his party's opposition to Sweden's NATO membership.

This is quite remarkable considering that the autocratic Orban makes decisions on even the smallest issues and that his party members generally wait meekly for his instructions.

Degraded relations with the EU

The Sweden/NATO episode shows that Orban is harming Hungary's interests, says political scientist Peter Kreko of the Political Capital Institute, based in Budapest.

“Hungary is increasingly isolated within the EU and NATO, for example due to the delay in ratifying Sweden's NATO membership and the blocking of EU resolutions ” he told DW. “This has led to a persistent crisis of trust between Hungary and its partners.”

Hungary's isolation is particularly evident when it comes to Ukraine. Orban is the only EU head of government to maintain friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and oppose EU military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Hungary at odds with its main allies

Orban also spoke out against the United States under President Joe Biden in a manner more usual for members of the European far right. He openly declared that too strong an American presence in Europe was detrimental to the continent. He is the only EU prime minister to openly oppose Ukraine's membership in the bloc.

One of the reasons he does this is because he says it would serve American interests in Europe. Relations between the United States and Hungary are worse today than they were even during the last ten years of communist rule in Hungary.

Orban has lost all his former allies in the EU countries of Central and Southeast Europe, from the Law and Justice (PiS) party in Poland to former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, as they are no longer in power.

The only one left is the recently re-elected Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico. However, so far, although Fico has made openly pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian statements, he has not yet openly opposed or blocked EU policies.

In Western Europe, too, potential allies such as Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are keeping their distance. Neither is interested in a formal alliance with Orban and his Fidesz party. Meloni is explicitly pro-Ukrainian and persuaded Orban at the extraordinary EU summit earlier this month to drop his veto on a 50 billion aid package for Ukraine.

Hungary now only plays a “minor role”

Orban's foreign policy has not achieved much in recent years. The revolt of European sovereignists against the “Brussels bureaucracy” that he hoped for has so far not materialized.

The investments he hoped would flow into Hungary from countries like Russia, Central Asia, India and China due to his policy of opening to the East have also not materialized, both in terms of scale and, in the case of Chinese investments, number of investments. jobs created.

Peter Kreko says Hungary has virtually no influence on European politics. “It is important to see that Hungarian obstructionism does not shape Euro-Atlantic responses to major policy questions, but at best delays or waters them down a bit. When it comes to important decisions,” says Kreko, ” Hungary is no longer a major player country; it only has a minor role.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/europe/swedens-application-to-join-nato-approved-by-hungary/articleshow/108064593.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos