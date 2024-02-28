China encourages consumer spending amid housing crisis

welcome toForeign policys File on China.

Highlights of the week: China hopes to boost consumer spending as its housing bubble slowly deflates, former foreign minister Gang Qin resigns from China's legislature months after disappearing from public view, and a fire started in an e-bike parking lot kills 15 people in Nankeen.

A banking arm of the Chinese insurance giant is lend $1.1 billion to its real estate investment arm as a line of credit to repay its debts. Ping An Insurance's announcement reminds us that the Chinese real estate crisis This doesn't just affect big developers, as the bubble is slowly deflating.

Although companies such as China Evergrande Group and Country Garden have made headlines, failure to pay debt has become increasingly common for real estate companies and threatens even those that do not primarily focus on real estate, such as Ping An. Owning significant real estate is the norm for Chinese companies as well as local governments. (Real estate represents between 25 and 30 percent of Chinese GDP.) Untangling the mess will create some dilemmas for the Chinese government.

Ping An, which makes about 4.5 percent of its investments in real estate, is relatively protected as well as politically connected. But for other Chinese companies, the collapse of the HNA Group in 2021 now appears to be a warning sign. The conglomerate began with regional carrier Hainan Airlines in 1993, becoming HNA Group in 2000. As of 2018, as it battled bankruptcy, the company's real estate holdings in the United States alone totaled 4 billion dollarsand real estate accounted for the bulk of its $50 billion spending spree in the 2010s.

Since the early 2000s, local governments have adopted similar strategies, with real estate transactions making up the majority of investment plans. While the real estate sector remained in the quagmire, these governments lack economic growth objectives. Local authorities also depend on land sales to real estate developers for their budgetary expenditures. These sales abandoned from $1.21 trillion in 2021 to $810 billion in 2023.

Beijing now wants local governments to get away from the real estate market. Largely to deal with local government Debt crisisChina's State Council issued injunctions to a dozen provinces and municipalities late last year to closely monitor investments in large infrastructure projects, most of which are real estate vehicles.

At the same time, the central government intends sustain the real estate market to avoid a collapse in public confidence. President Xi Jinping hopes to return to an era of strong state control of the real estate sector. But that shouldn't give people confidence either: many in the upper middle class got richer when state control of property ended, with essential real estate being handed over to households in the 1990s, whose value skyrocketed in the 2000s.

THE ultimate goal The goal is to move China's economy away from an investment-driven model and toward one that includes significantly increased household consumption. But there is no indication that ordinary households want to spend more, especially since their financial hopes are linked to real estate: a surprising phenomenon 70 percent of Chinese household wealth is invested in real estate, i.e. more than double the American figure. Until the real estate market recovers, people will not open their wallets.

There is also a disconnect between this consumption push and some of Xi's other messages. As Jeremy Friedman wrote in Foreign policy Last year, Beijing's recent campaigns revolved around ideas of austerity, toughness and sacrifice to get people to clean their plates to prohibit what we call sissy men to appear on television. None of this seems compatible with getting people to spend more freely, especially in a country where young people's discretionary spending is shaped by a $19 trillion influencer market dominated by women and men who adopt a female image.

It has been three decades since Japan real estate bubble erupted, and the government in Tokyo is still dealing with some of the fallout. It is possible, but not inevitable, to imagine a China still facing these problems in 2050.

Qin Gang resigns from the legislature. Former Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, whose disappearance from public view and replacement as foreign minister last year sparked rumors, officially resigned of the National People's Congress (NPC), the Chinese parliament which approves this decision without discussion. The APN only meets a few days a year; being a delegate is actually an honorary title. But it is significant that Qin was allowed to resign rather than being expelled from the NPC, as is the case for other deposed officials.

The resignation suggests that Qin's fall from grace is relatively cushioned, adding weight to the theory that he was removed from office due to the personal error of an extramarital affair and discrediting rumors of accusations of espionage, or even summary execution. (Qin's wife is also apparently friends with First Lady Peng Liyuan, suggesting a back channel to Xi.) Meanwhile, former Defense Minister Li Shangfu was deleted from another post, playing another slow, mysterious drop.

The light spot on the bracket darkens. For years, the Shanghai-based state media Sixth tone has led analysts to ask: how do they get by? The media comes from a Chinese-language newspaper called the Paper. He Free remarkably good And honest reporting on difficult topicsalthough it was founded in 2016, well into the Xi era repression on Chinese media. He achieved this through both liberal leadership and publishing in English, thereby attracting less attention.

But Sixth toneQuality has deteriorated over the past year, with stories censored and many staff members leaving. THE China wire has a account of how the site has grown and fallen. A column from 2022 attracted the attention of nationalists online, who launched a campaign against the outlet that led to an investigation. Sixth toneThis decline reminds us that even when Chinese journalists fight to carve out a niche for good reporting, it is usually short-lived.

Deadly electric bike fire in Nanjing. A fire that broke out in an e-bike parking lot in a residential building in Nanjing killed 15 people, prompting authorities to promise new safety rules. Electric bike batteries caused a surprise 21,000 fires in China just last year. That's not a risk limited to China, but the number of electric bikes and the density of parking lots in the country make fires more frequent and more dangerous.

There is around 300 million electric bikes in China. Bicycles were once the standard personal vehicle; As cars became more affordable, bicycles fell out of fashion. However, as automobile traffic increased new extremes in the 2010s, the bicycle made a comeback. Between 2014 and 2017, bike-sharing apps proliferated and then collapsed, littering the country with bike graveyards.

This created space for e-bikes, but the new charging stations were hastily built and, until now, largely unregulated.

Florida Laws Target Chinese Scientists. In the United States, there has been a wave of state-level restrictions on Chinese technology and investments since 2020; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been one of the leaders of the movement. Like Texas, Florida tried to ban Chinese investment in real estate last year, but a federal judge blocked the law. But the state has maintained a ban on public universities employing scientists from so-called countries of concern, such as China and Iran.

The law is hinder major projects, Bloomberg reports. Similar laws have grounded much of the state's drone fleet, previously used to monitor natural disasters.

This week we share a short poem by one of China's most renowned poets, Li Bai (701-762). It is based on a fable, Spring peach blossomsin which the poet and ancient bureaucrat Tao Yuanming (365-427) describes an unknown paradise kingdom nestled behind a bend in the river, where the inhabitants live charmed lives, free from war and the politics of the country.

Li Bai, whose life ended in the chaos of A Lushan rebellion (755-763) which cost tens of millions of lives, dreamed of something similar, just down the river.

A mountain question and an answer

Translated by Brendan OKane

Ask me why I'm roosting in these emerald mountains

I will smile and not answer; my heart at ease.

Peach blossoms drift away on the waves

There are other lands and other skies than these.