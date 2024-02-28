Prabowo Subianto received honorary general rank from President Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Wednesday conferred an honorary promotion to the rank of four-star general on Defense Minister and retired three-star army general Prabowo Subianto. While attending the 2024 joint meeting of leaders of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and Indonesian Police at the Military Headquarters, the President said the honorary rank was given to Prabowo to commend his contribution to development of the defense and security of the nation. “I would like to hand over the special promotion of honorary general to Mr. Prabowo Subianto. This honorary promotion aims to salute (Prabowo's contribution) and affirm his commitment to working for the people, the nation and the country,” Jokowi said. When conferring the honorary rank, the President personally removed the three-star general insignia from Prabowo's shoulder and pinned the new four-star insignia. The retired general wore full military attire, including his military decorations, during the ceremony. Jokowi also handed Prabowo a copy of Presidential Decision No. 13/TNI/2024, which became the legal basis for the honorary promotion. The presidential decision was signed on February 21, 2024. “I would like to congratulate Mr. General Prabowo Subianto,” the president told Prabowo while awarding him the honorary rank. With the honorary promotion, Prabowo's title will be “General (Honorary)”. He shares this title with other retired military top brass, such as Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Besides handing over an honorary promotion to Prabowo, the president gave his instructions to top military and police officers present at the opening of the joint meeting. Officials present at the meeting were TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, Indonesian Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and the military chiefs of staff. Ministers and parliamentary leaders were also present at the meeting. Related news: Subianto introduces RSPPN as Indonesia's largest military hospital

