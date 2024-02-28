China expands scope of state secrets law as part of security efforts





China has adopted revisions to an already strict state secrets law, widening the scope of the type of information that would be considered a national security risk in the world's second-largest economy. These changes increase risks for foreign companies operating in the country. Over the past year, China has targeted consultants and business executives in espionage cases as part of a campaign to limit the spread of information sought by foreign investors and companies. The amendments to the State Secrets Law, which were passed by China's top legislature on Tuesday and will take effect in May, include a new legal concept called labor secrets. This is information that does not constitute an official state secret, but which will cause certain harmful effects if leaked, according to the text of the law. The law is vague and the definition of state secret so broad that it could include whatever the party-state decides it wants, said Diana Choyleva, chief economist at Economy of Enodo, a London-based research company focused on China. It will also make life more difficult for foreign companies and their employees based in China.

Ms Choyleva said many businesses would be trapped in a state of paralysis while waiting to see how China would implement the new provisions of the law. It is the latest example of the country's increased vigilance over state security under Xi Jinping's leadership. In recent years, China has gradually strengthened its laws on national security and data sharing, while warning of the risks of commercial espionage. But China's tightening national security laws have rattled many foreign businesses and investors. Many changes apply unclear and broad criteria for what would constitute a national security risk, raising the possibility that the rules could be applied arbitrarily. The crackdown has amplified China's investment challenges at a time when foreign direct investment in the country has fallen to its lowest levels in three decades, while businesses are increasingly unwilling to bear the trade-offs. to the exploitation in China of an economy that is losing momentum. growing by leaps and bounds. Jens Eskelund, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, noted that the changes to the state secrets law came a week after the country's cabinet, the State Council, said one of the priorities for the year was to attract more people. foreign investment by strengthening investor confidence.

The scope of matters deemed sensitive appears to be constantly expanding, making it more difficult for companies to access the information needed to make investment decisions related to their operations in China, he said in a written statement . The state secrets law was first passed in 1988 and then amended in 2010 when China imposed stricter requirements on internet and telecommunications companies to cooperate with police, security officials state security and prosecutors in investigating leaks of state secrets. China's ruling Communist Party determined that the law needed to be updated due to scientific and technological advancements that have created new problems and challenges in maintaining privacy, said a National Security Administration official. protection of state secrets to state media. China also revised its counterespionage law last year to broaden the definition of what could be considered espionage. It stipulated that the sharing of documents, data, materials and objects could be considered espionage if the information affected national security and interests. The series of legal changes coincides with increased scrutiny of businesses across the economy. Chinese financial sector executives are being targeted as part of sweeping anti-corruption campaigns. Government authorities last year targeted consulting firms with foreign ties in a series of searches, detentions and arrests as part of enforcement of counterespionage laws.

In addition, Beijing has arrested foreign leaders and accused them of espionage, while largely using its authority to prevent others from leaving the country. In January, China's Foreign Ministry said a British consultant who disappeared from public view in 2018 was sentenced to five years in prison in 2022 for illegally purchasing and providing intelligence to an organization or individual outside China. China has sought to educate its citizens about national security risks present in the economy through a series of comic strips from China's Ministry of State Security. The online series is based on real-life espionage investigations, the ministry said. In the last published opus This week, a special agency investigator goes undercover at a consulting firm in China and obtains evidence that the firm was illegally contacting experts in sensitive industries. The investigator pursues a big fish, a foreign spy named Jason, who is part of the company owners' network of associates. In the final scene, the investigator finds a list of experts in the company's document room, but is discovered by a colleague. The comic does not identify the company as foreign or domestic. Last year, Chinese authorities raided the offices of consulting firm Capvision Partners, which offered a matchmaking service to connect information-seeking clients with a roster of experts from various industries.

