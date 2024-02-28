Politics
Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong visits Russia to hold consultations between Chinese and Russian Vice Foreign Ministers
From February 26 to 27, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong held, upon invitation, consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko Andrey Yurevich on China-Russia relations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Asia-Pacific affairs between China and Russia. Russia in Moscow, during which he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Sun Weidong said that under the strategic leadership of Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has enjoyed sound, stable and in-depth development, and bilateral relations are at their best. in history. . The two sides should take the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Russia diplomatic relations as a new starting point, intensify high-level exchanges, continue to enhance political and strategic mutual trust, strengthen comprehensive strategic coordination and deepen practical cooperation. in various fields. Both sides should encourage the SCO to better play the role of an “anchor of stability” amid once-in-a-century changes, strengthen communication and coordination in Asia-Pacific affairs, and safeguard jointly the security, stability and development of the region. China supports Russia in its work as BRICS Chairmanship and is ready to continuously strengthen bilateral strategic coordination on international multilateral platforms.
The Russian side welcomed Sun Weidong for consultations in Russia and expressed readiness to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the organization of the Cultural Years Russia-China to work with the Chinese side to fully implement the important joint agreements reached between the two heads of state, deepen bilateral and multilateral strategic coordination, promote the sustainable, healthy and stable development of the SCO, BRICS and other mechanisms, and jointly safeguard the security and development of the Asia-Pacific region.
The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and other international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.
