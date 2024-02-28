President Joko Widodo opens 2024 TNI-Polri leadership meeting





1/7 President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave instructions while attending the 2024 TNI and Polri (Rapim) Leaders' Meeting at the TNI Headquarters, Jakarta, Wednesday (28/2/2024). (Liputan6.com/Herman Zakharia) 1/7 In his leadership, President Joko Widodo said that the TNI and Polri must play an important role in welcoming a Golden Indonesia 2045. (Liputan6.com/Herman Zakharia) 1/7 According to President Joko Widodo, Indonesia has a great opportunity to become a developed country and escape the middle-income trap. (Liputan6.com/Herman Zakharia) 1/7 TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto during the TNI and Polri (Rapim) 2024 Leadership Meeting at the TNI Headquarters, Jakarta, Wednesday (28/2/2024). (Liputan6.com/Herman Zakharia) 1/7 National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo during the TNI and Polri (Rapim) 2024 Leadership Meeting at the TNI Headquarters, Jakarta, Wednesday (28/2/2024). (Liputan6.com/Herman Zakharia) 1/7 The main theme of the TNI-Polri 2024 meeting is “TNI-Polri is ready to create security defense for advanced Indonesia”. (Liputan6.com/Herman Zakharia) 1/7 The TNI-Polri meeting was held to align vision in the exercise of defense and security functions. (Liputan6.com/Herman Zakharia) The main theme of the TNI-Polri 2024 meeting is “TNI-Polri is ready to create security defense for advanced Indonesia”. The meeting was opened directly by President Joko Widodo. In his leadership, President Joko Widodo said that the TNI and Polri must play an important role in welcoming a golden Indonesia 2045 and have a great opportunity to become a developed country and escape the middle-income trap. Editor: Helmi Fithriansyah Photographer: Herman Zacharie Latest photos 4 After being hit by negative news regarding their household, Rizky Billar and Lesti Kejora returned to appearing frequently intimate. In fact, recently they were also seen having a photo shoot with their son Baby Levian. This celebrity family photo shoot cannot be separated from the attention of netizens. 6 In Wonderful Life, Cha Eun Woo plays Kwon Sun Yool, a character who hits rock bottom after losing his family after being involved in a crime. He secretly leads a double life as the subordinate of politician Park Hyuk Kwon (Kim Joon). What is Cha Eun Woo's transformation like in this drama? 7 Galungan Day is an important celebration for followers of the Hindu religion. Galungan commemoration refers to the calculation of the Balinese calendar which is celebrated every 6 months or every 210 days. Galungan is a day celebrated by Hindus as a sign of the victory of good over evil. 4 The soap opera Who's Afraid to Fall in Love was available in two versions in 2002 and 2017. Who's Afraid to Fall in Love is a soap opera adaptation of the Meteor Garden series. In terms of number of players, Who's Afraid of Falling in Love 2002 and Meteor Garden have in common, namely 5 players. However, Who's Afraid of Falling in Love 2017 and Meteor Garden are different. The STJC 2017 was played by 4 players, namely Natasha Wilona, ​​​​Verrell Bramasta, Aliando and Bryan Domani. 4 (Liputan6.com/IG/@isyanasarasvati) 7 The main theme of the TNI-Polri 2024 meeting is “TNI-Polri is ready to create security defense for advanced Indonesia”. The meeting was opened directly by President Joko Widodo. In his leadership, President Joko Widodo said that the TNI and Polri must play an important role in welcoming a golden Indonesia 2045 and have a great opportunity to become a developed country and escape the middle-income trap . ten Former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) underwent an indictment hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court. Syahrul Yasin Limpo was accused of extorting officials and staff of Echelon I at the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture, including receiving gratuities amounting to IDR 44.5 billion. The trial of Syahrul Yasin Limpo took place simultaneously with that of two other defendants, namely the Director of Agricultural Equipment and Machinery at the Ministry of Agriculture, Muhammad Hatta, and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Kasdi Subagyono. 6 President Joko Widodo awarded a special promotion in the form of an honorary general of the TNI to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto during the TNI-Polri 2024 meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta. This award was given for Prabowo's services in the defense sector which made an extraordinary contribution to the progress of the TNI and the progress of the country. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the award this time was verified by the Council for Degrees, Merits and Honors. This is also in accordance with Law Number 20 of 2019. 7 Painters decorate large eggs ahead of the Nowruz New Year celebrations at Mellat Park, Tehran. The New Year festival of Nowruz also marks the start of spring. Nowruz has been celebrated for thousands of years in the Iranian highlands. Nowruz was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2009 and is recognized by the UN as a global event. 7 Mallorca won 5-4 against Real Sociedad on penalties. Mallorca opened the scoring in the 50th minute thanks to a goal from Giovanni Gonzalez. Real Sociedad was only able to equalize in the 71st minute thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal's goal. Playing a 1-1 draw throughout the 120 minutes of the match, the match went to penalties. 7 Appearing in a dominant manner, in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Luton Town at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England, Manchester City took the lead thanks to a goal scored by Erling Haaland in the 3rd minute. The Citizens won 6-2 against Luton Town. Erling Haaland had his best match by scoring five goals (3', 18', 40', 55', 58'), as well as another goal from Mateo Kovacic (72').







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/photo/read/5538317/presiden-joko-widodo-buka-rapat-pimpinan-tni-polri-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos