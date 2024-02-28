Facing the consequences: the Turkey-Egypt rapprochement and its echoes in Libya

Encourage the implementation of electoral processes

Libya's elections, scheduled for December 2021, have been postponed due to a number of constitutional and political challenges. This development, which facilitated the formation of the government led by Fathi Bashagha with the support of the eastern-based parliament and that of militia leader Khalifa Haftar, exacerbated fragmentation and conflict in the country. Currently, the electoral question remains in a state of ambiguity. Ongoing efforts by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) under the leadership of Secretary-General Abdoulaye Bathily, combined with initiatives from Western actors and legislative discussions in Libya, have not resulted in the resolution desired. At this stage, the involvement of Turkey and Egypt could play a key role in bridging current divisions.

While maintaining substantial ties with the eastern segment, Egypt has also actively engaged in diplomatic relations with the Government of National Unity (GNU), formed in February 2021. In parallel, Turkey launched the same year diplomatic action with stakeholders in eastern Libya. . Furthermore, before his visit to Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Ankara's intention to reopen its consulate in Benghazi during a joint press briefing with the Maltese Minister of Foreign, European and Foreign Affairs. Trade, Ian Borg, highlighting Turkey's commitment to reestablishing its diplomatic presence in Libya. eastern Libya. This scenario accentuates the potential and capacity of Turkey and Egypt to mitigate the competition between Libya's eastern and western factions or, alternatively, to play a mediating role in the reconciliation process.

On the other hand, given their different priorities and agendas, Turkey and Egypt could serve as catalysts for establishing peace and stability in Libya. Turkey needs a certain level of stability to protect its national interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and maintain its trade ties with Libya. Conversely, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi's government prioritizes foreign exchange earnings from Egyptian workers in Libya and the potential role Egypt could play in Libya's reconstruction phase. The Libyan issue is also sensitive for Egypt due to the vast land borders it shares with Libya's eastern region and is of crucial importance for strengthening its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

It is worth noting that Turkey and Egypt are key players in western and eastern Libya, respectively. The most tangible cooperation that could materialize between the two countries, particularly with regard to Libya, would be their commitment to overcoming differences between local actors and ensuring that elections take place in a fair and transparent environment. In such a scenario, instead of power-sharing models, both countries could increase their influence in local, regional and international organizations to support the establishment of a people-based governance system, thereby reducing the influence and control of troublemakers.