China welcomes ties with Russia, calls for strengthened role in Asia-Pacific region | Russia-Ukraine War





A Beijing official said relations with Moscow are at a historic high.

China has heralded historically strong relations with Russia by calling on the two countries to coordinate on security, stability and development in the Asia-Pacific region. China and Russia should play a greater role as an anchor of stability in the changing circumstances of the century, Beijing's Foreign Ministry said in a statement released Wednesday following the visit to Moscow by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong. Although keen to damage ties with the West, Beijing refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and relations between the two BRICS states remained warm amid the war. Sun said in the statement that under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, relations between the two countries are at the best period in history. Suspicion Such statements will do little to allay suspicions in the West, which has viewed Moscow and Beijing with growing concern over the past two years as they intensify ties in trade and defense. Beijing reacted angrily when Chinese companies were blacklisted by the United States and the European Union for helping Russia evade trade sanctions. Moscow views Beijing as a crucial economic lifeline amid sanctions, while China benefits from cheap energy imports and access to vast natural resources. At the same time, China's interest in Russia's sparsely populated and resource-rich Far East region has long been viewed with some concern in Moscow, located 11 time zones to the west. Sun highlighted Chinese hopes for deepening coordination in the Asia-Pacific region, touting the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defense organization established in 2001. The two sides should encourage the SCO to better play its role as a stabilizing anchor in century-old changes, strengthen communication and coordination in Asia-Pacific regional affairs, and jointly safeguard the security, stability and development of the region, he said. During his trip to the Russian capital, the Chinese official also exchanged views with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the Ukrainian crisis, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and other international and regional issues, said the press release, without giving details. Separately, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that its special representative for Eurasian affairs would visit Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Germany and France in early March to promote a political settlement of the crisis. Ukrainian.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/28/china-lauds-russia-relations-and-calls-for-strengthened-asia-pacific-role The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos