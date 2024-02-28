Prabowo Subianto: Indonesian defense minister set to become president amid allegations of controversial past: Peoples Dispatch

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's defense minister and former army general, is set to become the country's next president. Although official results are expected next month, preliminary figures indicate Prabowo will get almost 60% of the vote.

In Indonesia, two unsuccessful presidential candidates are calling for an official investigation into the recent elections. Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan denounced numerous irregularities during the February 14 elections, including cases of vote buying and intimidation.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy and the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, transitioned from a 32-year dictatorship to a democracy about 25 years ago. Despite progress, challenges persist, such as poverty, corruption, environmental degradation and ethnic and religious divisions.

Endowed with vast natural resources, Indonesia is actively seeking foreign investment in infrastructure and resource extraction and has strengthened trade ties with China, while avoiding taking an active stance in the growing rivalry between the United States and China. In this regard, Prabowo will likely continue the policies of his predecessor, outgoing President Joko Widodo.

Position by candidate

The presidential race saw a three-way race between Subianto and former governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo. Subianto, representing the Indonesian Advanced Coalition, is expected to recover 58.84% of the votes. Baswedan is expected to come in second with around 24.46 percent, while Pranowo of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) will come in third with around 16.7 percent of the vote.

Parliamentary elections also took place, during which 18 evenings took part. Parties must receive at least 4% of the total national vote to obtain representation in Parliament. In the 2019 elections, 20 parties competed, but only eight won seats in the House. During this election, even if the results have not yet been finalized, far-right Islamist groups suffered a setback.

This is the third time Subianto, 72, a 72-year-old military general and son-in-law of dictator Suharto, has run for president. In his previous attempts in 2014 and 2019, he was beaten by Joko Widodo. This election, however, saw the former rivals reunite with Widodos' son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, running as Subianto's running mate. Although Widodo, who remains immensely popular, did not explicitly endorse Subianto, the widespread impression was that the list benefited from his support and there are allegations that state agencies supported the candidacy of the minister of defense.

Subianto was at the heart of military affairs during Suharto's brutal dictatorship. He was commander of the notorious Kopassus, the Indonesian army's special forces unit established in 1952. The unit was accused of involvement in torture, extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations. man, especially during times of political unrest and conflict. Kopassus allegedly participated in rights abuses in Timor-Leste, where a pro-independence movement led to its independence in 2002 following UN intervention.

Prabowo himself was banned for a time from traveling to the United States due to accusations of human rights violations. He was discharged from military service following similar accusations. In 2023, activists launched a campaign called “Don't Vote for a Kidnapper” highlighting his alleged involvement in the detention and disappearance of 13 activists active in the campaign against the Suharto dictatorship.

Critics have raised concerns about Subianto's record during this campaign, given repression over the years in West Papua, where protests have resulted in arrests and internet shutdowns. For decades, the people of West Papua have fought against Indonesian occupation and defended the right to self-determination. In 2019, the region saw widespread anti-racism protests, escalating tensions between Papuan protesters and security forces.

This election saw a concerted effort to whitewash Subianto's image, with the former general rebranded as a former great. An entire generation grew up with few memories of the horrors of the Suharto era and Subianto's role. He also benefited from being seen as the candidate continuing Widodo's legacy. The outgoing president ran in the two previous elections as a candidate of the center-left Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

The political realignment that took place during these elections was one of the reasons for a campaign marked by the absence of any major political alternative. Although some of Widodos' decisions, such as the plan to move the capital from Jakarta, have been widely debated, there has been little opposition to some aspects of his economic legacy, such as the widely contested omnibus bill. and other issues raised by labor movements and environmental groups.

Subianto's main rival was Anies Baswedan, the former governor of Jakarta, who was perhaps the candidate who deviated most from Widodo's legacy. He was a key opponent of the plan to move the capital and led the right-wing Coalition of Change for Unity, garnering support from conservative Islamic groups. The other candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, the former governor of Central Java province who was once seen as a potential successor to Widodo, sought to advance the PDI-P's traditional welfarist agenda.

Economic challenges and ongoing struggles

Indonesia has gone through difficult economic times throughout its history. There was the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s, which caused a severe recession, social unrest and the fall of the authoritarian regime led by Suharto. Then, in 2008-2009, the global financial crisis led to slower growth, a larger current account deficit and a fall in the value of the country's currency, the rupee. The most recent challenge was the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. This made the the economy is shrinkingmore people became poor and unemployed, and public health and value of rupee fell even more. In 2021, the poverty rate in Indonesia stood at 10.15%, affecting 27.5 million people. Furthermore, the youth unemployment rate, as a percentage of the total labor force aged 15 to 24, remains at 14.1%.

Indonesia faces several ongoing challenges. A significant problem is the large number of people who are unemployed or in low-quality jobs, particularly those in low-skilled and informal work. These people face difficulties when unexpected events occur and do not have sufficient social protection. Additionally, Indonesia struggles with competitiveness and productivity due to insufficient infrastructure, a shortage of well-trained people, a lack of innovation and governance issues. This will likely lead to a decline in the manufacturing sector, a significant contributor to employment. In the long term, this should contribute to a rise in the unemployment rate and a decline in living standards.

Another pressing concern is environmental degradation and climate change, which pose risks to the country's natural resources, biodiversity and its capacity to cope with disasters. A survey carried out by University of Bath found that 89% of Indonesian participants were concerned about the potential impact of climate change on their lives, and 66% believed they would be directly affected. The highest levels of concern were reported in disaster-prone provinces like Jakarta, South Sumatra and North Sumatra.

The support of a former Suharto-era general by significant factions of Indonesia's ruling class carries considerable weight. This support is remarkable amid widespread protests sweeping Indonesia, where millions of people are expressing opposition to Israel's brutal actions in Gaza. At the same time, internal social tensions are increasing due to falling living standards, adding a layer of complexity to the country's political landscape. The official results and subsequent actions of the new administration will determine how Indonesia addresses its multifaceted problems and charts its course on the global stage.

Pranjal Pandeyjournalist and editor based in Delhi, has edited seven books covering a range of issues available on Left Word. You can discover his journalistic contributions on NewsClick.in.

This article was produced by Globetrotters.