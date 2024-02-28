Narendra Modi LIVE: I don't speak Tamil, but you came to hear me, says PM





PM Modi at Thoothukudi (Image courtesy: BJP)

PM Narendra Modi Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on Wednesday on the second and final day of his three-state visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. In his first engagement of the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of noteworthy projects. 17,300 crore, at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and the foundation stone of the outer container terminal of VOChidambaranar port.…Learn more

Following this, he will launch a slew of other projects and reach Maharashtra in the afternoon. There, at Yavatmal, the Prime Minister will participate in a public program around 4:30 p.m., inaugurating several development projects worth over 4,900 crores and unlock benefits under PM KISAN and other schemes during the event. Additionally, the Prime Minister will disburse the second and third installments of Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi, worth approximately 3,800 crore which will benefit around 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across the state. Among the other projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate are several irrigation projects benefitting the Marathwada and Vidarbha region, developed at a cost of 2,750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY); several railway projects worth more than 1,300 million; and projects to strengthen the road sector in

Follow all updates here: February 28, 2024 3:58 p.m. EAST PM Narendra Modi Live: Kanimozhi reacts to Modi's publicity claims on 'Chinese rocket' PM Narendra Modi Live: DMK MP K Kanimozhi on Wednesday defended her party after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the state government's newspaper advertisement, which allegedly featured a photo of a 'Chinese rocket'. “I don't know where the person who made the artwork got this photo from,” Kanimozhi said while speaking to reporters outside the Chennai airport on Wednesday. “I don't think India declared China an enemy country. I saw that the Prime Minister invited the Chinese Prime Minister and they went to Mahabalipuram. Just because you don't want to accept the truth, you find reasons to divert attention from the problem,” the DMK leader said. (YEARS) February 28, 2024 2:49 p.m. EAST PM Narendra Modi Live: DMK, Congress are determined to divide the nation, says PM PM Narendra Modi Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the crowd in Tamil Nadu, hit out at the Congress party and the state's ruling party, DMK, saying both parties were determined to divide the nation. “Both DMK and Congress are determined to divide the nation. Whereas, BJP considers every person as a member of the family,” PM Modi said. He said he was convinced that the people of the state were looking towards the BJP for its development. “Children, old people, youth, women, poor and middle class, every section, every society of Tamil Nadu are today joining hands with BJP with full confidence. People of Tamil Nadu are looking at BJP with high hopes. People see how the BJP has taken forward the positive politics of sensitivity and social justice in the country,” he said. February 28, 2024 2:26 p.m. EAST PM Narendra Modi Live: PM accuses DMK of looting taxpayers' money PM Narendra Modi Live: The Prime Minister slammed the DMK for looting taxpayers' money and claimed the state government had disrespected Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists involved in the country's triumphant space efforts, such as Chandrayaan-3. “DMK is a party which is not functioning but is coming forward to take false credits. These people are sticking their stickers on our projects. Now they have crossed the line, they have pasted the sticker of China to s 'Give credit for ISRO's launch pad to Tamil Nadu.', Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. February 28, 2024 1:35 p.m. EAST PM Narendra Modi Live: PM apologizes for not knowing Tamil I am touched by the love and support I receive from you and I apologize for not being able to converse with you in Tamil. Opposition leaders have also started accepting that the BJP and NDA are breaking all records. We have to work hard to turn your faith into belief. We must reach every home, every stall: PM Modi February 28, 2024 1:17 p.m. EAST PM Narendra Modi Live: Modi slams DMK for running away from Ram Temple resolution The ruling DMK in the state fled during the resolution on the Ram temple on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament, the Prime Minister said in Tirunelveli. This is proof of the party's hatred of the people's faith, he further said. February 28, 2024 12:57 EAST PM Narendra Modi Live: After Thoothukudi, PM addresses rally in Tirunelveli Under the BJP government, the distance between Delhi and Tamil Nadu has reduced significantly. Today, the benefits of programs for the poor, farmers, women and youth are reaching southern India. Today, Tamil Nadu itself is witnessing the functioning of the BJP government. Five years ago, only 21,000,000 rural homes in the state had tap water; however, today, thanks to Jal Jeevan Mission, over a million rural houses have tap water: PM Modi February 28, 2024 12:31 EAST PM Narendra Modi Live: Modi's third guarantee in Tamil Nadu I am sure that Tamil Nadu will witness a faster pace of development in the times to come. When the country gives us a chance to serve for the third time, I will serve Tamil Nadu with a new force: Modi. February 28, 2024 12:05 EAST PM Narendra Modi Live: Came to Tamil Nadu to change its destiny, says Modi I have come to Tamil Nadu to serve this land and change its destiny. Besides, the inaugurated projects are in Thoothukudi, but will give impetus to development in several places in the country, says the Prime Minister. February 28, 2024 11:06 a.m. EAST Modi Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra visit Live: Electrification of railway line will improve connectivity between southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala Electrification and doubling of the railway line will further improve connectivity between southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Today, I also inaugurated four major projects worth 5,000 crore, which will improve state's road connectivity, reduce travel time and also boost tourism, industry: PM Modi February 28, 2024 10:41 a.m. EAST Modi Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra visit Live: Tamil Nadu writes a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi Today, Tamil Nadu writes a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi. Many projects are inaugurated there. These projects form an important part of the roadmap for a developed India. One can also see the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' in these developments, says PM Modi. February 28, 2024 10:27 a.m. EAST Modi Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra visit Live: Nation works for Viksit Bharat today Today, the entire nation is working for a Viksit Bharat. Tamil Nadu also has an important role to play in this regard: PM Modi February 28, 2024 10:19 a.m. EAST Modi Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Tour Live: Projects worth 17,300 crores inaugurated Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for several infrastructure projects worth over 17,300 crore in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. February 28, 2024 10:08 a.m. EAST Modi visits Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Live: PM congratulated by Union Minister Sonowal PM Modi was felicitated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Thoothukudi for inaugurating interesting projects 17,300 crores shortly. February 28, 2024 9:49 a.m. EAST Modi visits Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Live: PM's BJP welcomes massive turnout at his Tiruppur rally Massive turnout at the Prime Minister's public meeting in Tiruppur shows that the people of Tamil Nadu support the BJP, the party said during Modi's public meeting and roadshow held on Tuesday. February 28, 2024 9:26 a.m. EAST Modi Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Live Visit: Looking forward to today's programs, says PM Modi Received unprecedented affection in Palladam and Madurai. Looking forward to today's programs in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli before heading to Yavatmal in Maharashtra: PM Modi on X (formerly Twitter) February 28, 2024 8:56 a.m. EAST Modi visits Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Live: Opposition has accepted defeat in LS polls On Tuesday, addressing a rally in Thiruvananthapuram during his visit to Kerala, Modi remarked that the common opposition was already “convinced” of its impending defeat in the elections. Convinced that it will not win the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition is resorting to abuse against me as it does not have a road map for the nation's progress, he said. February 28, 2024 8:30 a.m. EAST Modi Tamil Nadu, visit to Maharashtra Live: Who are the four pilots of the Gagayaan mission? Four fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been selected for the manned space mission. They are Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. They are currently undergoing training for the historic mission. Learn more February 28, 2024 8:12 a.m. EAST Modi Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Live Visit: What is Modi's agenda in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra today? The Prime Minister has been touring various states in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in April-May, with special focus on southern states, including Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra in the west. Here is his full schedule for the day. In the next national elections, he will seek a third consecutive term as Prime Minister. February 28, 2024 7:47 a.m. EAST Modi visit Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Live: PM's three-state visit to conclude today Maharashtra will be the third and final destination of Prime Minister Modi's three-state visit, which began a day ago, the first of two days. He arrived for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where he notably revealed the first four pilots of the Indian space mission Gaganyaan, a manned project. After participating in a few more events, he reached Tamil Nadu. February 28, 2024 7:27 a.m. EAST Modi Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra visit Live: PM to start the day at Thoothukudi Around 9:45 a.m., the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects worth more than 17,300 crores here. This is the first in a series of projects for which he will lay the foundation stone today, both in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-tamilnadu-maharashtra-visit-live-updates-speech-inauguration-project-bjp-latest-news-today-28-february-2024-101709084424460.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos