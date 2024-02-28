Politics
In politics, no one is essential
A calendar for Boris JohnsonHis replacement will be announced next week, as Britain's embattled prime minister delivered his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street on Thursday, declaring: In politics, no one is indispensable.
Johnson's speech was a far cry from Theresa May's tearful departure three years ago, and the prime minister, who endured more than 50 ministerial resignations in the past 36 hours before finally leaving, seemed determined.
Boris Johnson's departure: media in overdrive, TV programs ripped apart and questions over the future of BBC and Channel 4 analysis
He said he had spoken to Graham Brady, who heads the influential Conservative 1922 Committee, and would now appoint an interim cabinet which will serve until a new leader is in place. Some members of that cabinet have been revealed in the past hour and a timetable for Johnson's replacement will be announced next week. Johnson's team had initially cited October as the date when a new prime minister would be appointed, although his resignation statement did not mention a date.
I tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change the government when we are accomplishing so much, he said. I regret not being able to do it, but the herd instinct in Westminster is powerful. In politics, no one is indispensable.
He described the British political system as brilliant and Darwinian and said it will produce another just as determined to take [our agenda] Before.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fires close confidante Michael Gove amid more than 40 resignations (and counting)
Among those already expected to stand are Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, whose resignations on Tuesday triggered Johnson's downfall; Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab; Foreign Secretary Liz Truss; and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. Wildcards Suella Braverman and Steve Baker have already announced that they will be broadcast live.
Johnson listed what he considers his greatest achievements since becoming prime minister with a huge mandate, including opposing Putin's aggression in Ukraine and securing the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, and he thanked his wife Carrie Johnson, the NHS, the civil service and the British people. public.
He concluded: Even though things seem bleak now, our future together is golden.
