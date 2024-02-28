In a significant gesture on Wednesday, outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo awarded the country's highest military honor to Prabowo Subianto, his presumed successor and former special forces commander.

Defense Minister Prabowo, who won a landslide victory in the Feb. 14 election with nearly 60 percent of the vote, is now in a position to replace President Widodo, according to an ongoing preliminary tally by the national polling body. .

Subianto's political career is closely linked to his military past marked by his honorable release in 1998 amid allegations of human rights violations.

Despite this, he has become a key figure in Indonesian politics and is only the seventh person to receive the title of honorary four-star general since the end of strongman Suharto's rule that same year.

At an event in Jakarta attended by the country's military and police, President Joko Widodo presented the prestigious award to Subianto.

In his speech, the outgoing president said: “This honor is a form of appreciation and reaffirmation of fully devoting oneself to the people and the country. I would like to congratulate General Prabowo Subianto.

The award signifies recognition of Subiantos' contribution and commitment to serving the nation, paving the way for his next role as Indonesia's leader following the departure of President Joko Widodo in October.

As the political landscape evolves, this decision highlights the importance of Prabowo Subianto in the future leadership of the country.

Chioma Kalu