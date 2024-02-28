China strengthens its national security by expanding its state secrets law – NBC Connecticut

China is strengthening its national security measures by expanding its protection of state secrets to include a broad category of “work secrets.”

The new rules, which take effect May 1, outline how precautions taken regarding state secrets should also apply to unclassified information known as trade secrets.

This article on trade secrets “is the most problematic,” said Jeremy Daum, a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School, noting “there is a risk that individual departments will identify too closely zealously treats questions as “working secrets.”

BEIJING China is strengthening its national security measures by expanding its protection of state secrets to include a broad category of “work secrets.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping signed an order on Tuesday to formally adopt revisions to a law on “Keeping state secrets”, according to state media, which reported that lawmakers passed the updated law at a meeting earlier in the day.

The new rules, scheduled to take effect May 1, describes how precautions taken regarding state secrets should also apply to unclassified information known as trade secrets. The law broadly defines labor secrets as information that could give rise to a “negative impact” in the event of a leak, and said specific measures would be published separately.

This article on labor secrets is “the most problematic,” said Jeremy Daum, a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School.

“There is a risk that some departments will overzealously identify certain matters as 'work secrets,'” Daum said. He also founded the website China Law Translate, which published an unofficial work in English. translation of the new rules.

“This limits the public’s right to information and also exposes people to potential liability.”

Although China regularly discloses a certain amount of information about government plans and economic data, the country is often seen as more opaque than many developed countries.

For example, senior Chinese officials have disappeared from the public eye without formal explanation. Policies, even those that support businesses, do not always come with clear implementation dates.

Last year, China's new espionage and foreign policy laws included catch-all terms like “state secrets” which were left open to the interpretation of the authorities. Separate rules on what types of data foreign companies in China can send out of the country not yet provided formal clarity on what qualifies as “material data” and therefore subject to export restrictions.

“For foreign companies, it is the lack of clarity that will remain an unquantified risk to doing business in China,” Daum said.

“Adding working secrets and mentioning information that only becomes secret after being grouped with other information, all this raises the fear that one could accidentally violate secret information,” he said. -he declares.

“But in practice, the protection of state secrets was previously extended to seemingly benign situations, and foreign companies always remained.”

Growing national security concerns

The updated state secrets law comes as Beijing and Washington increasingly cite national security risks when announcing new restrictions on businesses.

“The new law will reinforce the general feeling among the foreign business community that the Chinese leadership's preoccupation with national security has made the country's operating environment more difficult,” said Gabriel Wildau, managing director at consultancy Teneo.

“China’s economic growth prospects remain the key factor influencing foreign investment decisions, but the secrets law adds another deterrent factor at the margin,” he said.

The rules designate state secrets as information that, if leaked, “could harm” China's security and interests in politics, economics, national defense, foreign affairs, technology and in other areas, according to China Law Translate.

The law also maintains restrictions on foreign travel by individuals currently or recently working with state secrets.

“I do not know whether their coverage will be significantly expanded by the revisions, but the holistic view of national security, a recurring theme in this and other recent security laws, has generally posed barriers to travel,” Daum said.

“A Counterintelligence Precautions document issued a few years ago required a wide range of people traveling on a business basis to complete security briefings before departure.”

The final version of “Keeping State Secrets” has been under discussion in the government for months.

The revised law provides a “strong legal guarantee to better protect national sovereignty, security and development interests,” said Li Zhaozong, director of the Central Security Bureau and the National Administration for the Protection of State Secrets . wrote Wednesday in an article published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party. This is according to a translation from CNBC.

Li stressed the importance of disclosing information that should be made public, while ensuring confidentiality where necessary. The article did not mention labor secrets.

The Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress adopted the final version of the updated State Secrets Law after reviewing a series of revisions in October. The law was originally passed in 1988.

Daum emphasized that many of the changes in the new rules are “updates for new technology and style changes.”

“The law provides clarity in a few areas, limiting the liability of directors in certain cases and providing compensation for individuals whose rights have been limited due to secrecy requirements,” he added.

The National People's Congress is expected to launch its annual meeting next week, during which the country's top leaders will release their economic plans and outlook, as well as outlines of key policies.