Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024 in New Delhi





Inauguration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bharat Tex 2024, India's largest textile event, focusing on sustainability, circularity and economic growth. The event saw the participation of over 3,000 exhibitors and traders from 100 countries, showcasing India's rich textile heritage and modern innovations. Prime Minister's Speech: Connecting tradition to innovation Prime Minister Modi highlighted that Bharat Tex 2024 provides a bridge between India's traditional textile heritage and modern technological advancements.

He hailed the event as a manifestation of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', celebrating various textile traditions from across the country.

Recognition of the crucial role of weavers and their intergenerational knowledge in the textile value chain.

Highlighted the four pillars of Viksit Bharat: empowerment of the poor, youth, farmers and women, highlighting the inclusive growth of the sector. Government support and initiatives: empowering the textile sector Prime Minister Modi outlined government initiatives supporting cotton, jute and silk production, including Kasturi Cotton Initiative to increase India's global brand value.

Highlighted the importance of technical textiles and the National Mission for Technical Textiles as well as opportunities for startups.

as well as opportunities for startups. We discussed plans for seven PM MITRA Parks to strengthen the textile value chain ecosystem and reduce logistics costs. Union Minister's Vision: Strengthening textile supply chains Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the importance of strengthening local supply chains and realizing the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Considered a $250 billion production target and exports of $100 billion by 2030, facilitated by initiatives such as PM MITRA, PLI program and Samarth.

Highlighted the formation of a textile advisory group to improve connectivity in the cotton and synthetic fiber industry. India's position on the global stage: harnessing the potential of textiles Bharat Tex 2024 showcased India's entire textile value chain, strengthening its position as a global textile powerhouse.

The event positioned India as an attractive destination for investment and sourcing, aligning with the 'vocal for local' and 'local for global' initiatives.

Recognition of the changing consumption patterns of ambitious young Indians, providing opportunities for the growth of the textile industry.

