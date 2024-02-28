Politics
President Jokowi hands over granting special rank to Prabowo in accordance with law
The head of state said that this award should have been awarded two years ago for Prabowo Subianto's services in the defense sector.
Published on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 1:32 p.m. WIB
President Joko Widodo explained that the granting of a special TNI rank to Minister of Defense (Menhan) Lieutenant General (Purn) Prabowo Subianto was based on Law (UU) Number 20 of 2009 regarding titles, certificates of service and honors. The President conveyed this in his statement to the media team after the TNI-Polri 2024 Leadership Meeting at the TNI Headquarters, Cilangkap, Jakarta, Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
“The awarding of this award was verified by the Merit and Honor Awards Council, and the implications of receiving this star award are in accordance with Law Number 20 of 2009,” the President said.
The head of state said that this award should have been awarded two years ago for Prabowo Subianto's services in the defense sector.
“Let us all know that in 2022 Mr. Prabowo Subianto received an award called Bintang Yudha Dharma Utama for his services in the defense sector, thereby making an extraordinary contribution to the progress of the TNI and the progress of the country,” he said. explained the president.
Furthermore, President Jokowi explained that he approved the special rank of honorary general of the TNI after it was proposed by the TNI Commander.
“The TNI Commander proposed that Pak Prabowo receive a special appointment and promotion so that everyone starts from the bottom. “Based on the proposal of the TNI Commander, I agreed to grant him a special promotion in the form of an honorary general of the TNI,” the president said.
For information, in addition to Prabowo Subianto, a number of personalities have already received the rank of honorary general of the TNI, including the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.
(BPMI Setpres)
