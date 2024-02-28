NATO's elaborate plan to appease Trump destroyed in an instant by video mockery

For nearly two days, President Trump played his part by masking NATO's divisions, declaring himself a fan of the alliance, defending it against its critics and speaking loudly about its allies.

But the goodwill ran out at the eleventh hour when a video surfaced showing other world leaders mocking him.

A carefully crafted plan to keep Trump in good spirits during the summit at a campaign hotel outside Watford, England, counted for nothing as the president denounced Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a hypocrite and abandoned his plans for an end-of-visit speech.

“We won't be doing a press conference at NATO's close because we've done a lot of them over the last two days,” he wrote on Twitter. A nice journey to all of you !

At least this time he waited until the main points of the meeting were completed, said veteran NATO observers, who remember his individual takedown approach at the Brussels summit next year.

But it remains a difficult end to a meeting intended to celebrate 70 years of the transatlantic alliance.

London will be in turmoil, said a senior British source, who added that the Foreign Office had spent weeks worrying about all the things that could go wrong, including Trump's thin skin and potential to blow things up on Twitter.

Trump's tweet hinted at the cause of his frustration. The night before, a group of leaders, including Trudeau, France's Emmanuel Macron and host Boris Johnson, were filmed at Buckingham Palace gossiping about the president.

He was late because he took a 40-minute press conference by surprise,” Trudeau told his fellow world leaders as they laughed at Trump’s freewheeling style.

Trudeau later added: “You just saw his team’s jaws drop to the floor. »

For much of the meeting, the assembled leaders managed to put aside their political differences such as how to handle the crisis in Ukraine and Turkish incursions into Syria.

Observers noted that Trump, in particular, who once called NATO obsolete and disrupted last year's summit by threatening to go his own way if other countries didn't spend more on defense, s He was well behaved. He even took on the role of cheerleader to defend the alliance in the face of recent criticism from Macron that it was brain dead.”

When I came in, I was angry at NATO,” Trump said Tuesday, before taking credit for the increase in defense spending by Canada and European countries since 2016. And now I raised $130 billion from NATO countries.

This change in behavior was largely due to a strategy designed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to respond to Trump's complaints that allies were shirking their duties.

Last week he announced that Germany would contribute more to NATO's central budget.

The United States will pay less, Germany will pay more, so now the United States and Germany will pay the same, he said.

He also announced a billion-dollar deal with Boeing to upgrade its planes with airborne warning and control systems. It was seen as a timely reminder of the Chicago-based aircraft maker's alliance ties and its potential to create U.S. jobs.

Marine One with President Donald Trump on board takes off as he leaves the NATO summit at The Grove, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Watford, England. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci/AP

And Stoltenberg was at the White House last month to brief Trump on progress in persuading member countries to meet their commitment to spend 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense.

It's partly about dealing with Trump, but also recognizing that Trump has a record, and it's just the right thing to do, one NATO member said.

Jeanne Zaino, professor of political science and international studies, said the meeting was also a welcome distraction from the second phase of impeachment proceedings beginning in the country. Currently, U.S. presidents often flee abroad to escape the intense pressure they feel at home, she said.

Trump's end-of-trip news conference was scheduled to begin at the same time the House Judiciary Committee began its hearing.

But instead he spent part of the day talking about Trudeau's mockery.

Well, he's two-faced, he said. And honestly, with Trudeau, he's a nice guy. I think he's a very nice guy. But, you know, the truth is I called him out on not paying two percent, and I guess he's not very happy about it.

He was later heard boasting about his jibe, suggesting his fury had given way to amusement.

It was funny when I said this guy was two-faced, he said.

Downing Street declined to comment on the difficult end to the meeting.

Elisabeth Braw, of the Royal United Services Institute of Defense, said Trump should expect his tough tactics to incite chatter among his allies. Such discord has only benefited NATO's enemies.

They happily observe this discord, these tensions within NATO, every time it happens. This time it wouldn't happen, she said. Yet it happened again.

