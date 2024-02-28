Trump wins Michigan GOP primary, handing Haley another defeat before Super Tuesday





Former President Donald Trump has won the Michigan Republican primary, NBC News projects.

The victory confirms Trump's dominance in this year's presidential primaries and caucuses, despite the continued candidacy of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Michigan is a two-part GOP nominating contest. Only 16 of the state's 55 delegates to the Republican National Convention will be awarded based on the results of Tuesday's primaries. The remaining delegates will be chosen Saturday at a state party convention.

Follow live coverage here.

Trump called a Michigan GOP watch party in Grand Rapids shortly after the race was called to thank his supporters.

We have a very simple task that we have to win on November 5, Trump, referring to the general election, told the crowd by telephone. We win Michigan, we win everything.

Trump's influence in the state remains profound. He was heavily involved in the 2022 midterm elections, supporting a slate of statewide candidates who won their primaries with his help, but all lost in the general election.

At a Feb. 17 rally in Waterford Township, his only pre-primary rally in Michigan, Trump largely ignored the contest and focused on a November rematch with President Joe Biden.

We want to send a signal, but we want to win on November 5, he added. On November 5th, we were going to get this guy out. We were going to change our country. We were going to bring our country back.

Haley campaigned in the Detroit suburb of Troy on Sunday and in Grand Rapids on Monday. Without a win in every primary and caucus before Tuesday, including in her home state of South Carolina, she has focused more on what she sees as Trump's lack of electability this fall. She pointed out that she received nearly 40% of the vote in South Carolina and suggested that her vote share indicated problems for Trump.

Hours before polls closed in Michigan, Haley spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas sought to sharply lower expectations, suggesting that even a 10% share would signal an appetite for an alternative to Trump in the within the Republican Party. When early results showed Haley losing Michigan by an even wider margin than in previous contests, Perez-Cubas reinforced that claim.

Joe Biden is losing about 20% of the Democratic vote today, and many say that's a sign of his weakness in November, Perez-Cubas said. Donald Trump loses around 35% of the vote. This is a wake-up call for Trump in November.

Saturday's primary and convention come amid major turmoil for the Michigan Republican Party. A judge intervened Tuesday in a long-running dispute between former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, whom the Republican National Committee recognized as the new state party chair, and Kristina Karamo, who was ousted from that role by activists unhappy with his management.

Karamo had refused to give up his position. She also pledged to move forward with plans for a rival GOP convention Saturday in Detroit. Hoekstra is holding his convention in Grand Rapids, but Tuesday's court order bars him from directing party affairs.

Trump had supported Hoekstra, his former ambassador to the Netherlands. The former president congratulated Hoekstra on his legal victory during the watch party call Tuesday night.

When we finally have access to all the information from the previous leadership of the Republican Party, we will not find a campaign plan, Hoekstra said last week in an interview. And I expect that we will not find any financial resources. And so, yes… we have eight months to do what a political party normally does in 18 to 20 months.

Henry J. Gomez

Jillian Frankel and Sarah Dean contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-win-michigan-republican-primary-haley-loss-rcna139692 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos