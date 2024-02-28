Heading TNI-Polri 2024 Meeting, President Jokowi Encourages TNI-Polri's Preparedness to Face Global Challenges





President Joko Widodo chaired the TNI-Polri 2024 Leadership Meeting at the TNI Headquarters, Cilangkap, Jakarta, Wednesday, February 28, 2024. In his speech, President Jokowi highlighted various challenges facing Indonesia, including the global economic uncertainty, geopolitical conflicts and their impact on national economy. We know that economic uncertainty is still unclear, still uncertain. Global geopolitics is also difficult to calculate, difficult to calculate. The economic and political landscape of the world is also difficult to calculate, difficult to quantify. “We know that the conflict in Ukraine is not over, the conflict in Gaza happened, there was the addition of Yemen, which caused food inflation that hit the world,” the president said. Amid global uncertainty, the president stressed the importance of maintaining economic stability in Indonesia, which currently has a low probability of recession compared to other countries. President Jokowi also asked all parties, including the TNI-Polri ranks, to be cautious and vigilant in the face of increasingly complex global competition. We should be grateful that in the midst of continuing global crises and difficult-to-calculate economic uncertainty, our economy is quite strong and within the G20 it is among the top three economies with good growth and good economic conditions. economic growth. We know that in 2023, our economy will grow by 5.05 percent, inflation will be under control at 2.57 percent, poverty will decrease to 9.36 percent, unemployment will decrease to 5.32 percent. cent and the GINI (inequality) ratio will also decrease to 0.388, he explained. . Regarding defense and security issues, the President underlined the need for the TNI and the Polri to adapt to technological developments, in particular cyberwar and the use of drones. The Head of State also recalled the importance of strengthening professionalism, service to the community and synergy between units. Mastery of science and technology will obviously be increasingly necessary. TNI-Polri must be an active learner and an adaptive learner. The TNI-Polri must also be able to carry out early detection, take anticipatory measures, strengthen professionalism and service to the community, reinforce the values ​​of an Excellent TNI, Precision Polri and unity with the people, he declared. On this occasion, President Jokowi also thanked the ranks of the TNI and Polri for their commitment to maintaining security and order during the general elections, ensuring that the voting and counting process takes place safely and peaceful manner. In the ranks of the TNI-Polri, the President also recalled that there are still a certain number of electoral stages until next October which must be maintained. “I must also remind you that there are still several stages of the elections until October that require proactive measures to neutralize political residue in order to mitigate electoral disinformation, maintain harmony and maintain our unity as a nation and state,” he said. At the end of his speech, President Joko Widodo presented Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto with a special promotion award as honorary general of the TNI. According to the President, this award is a form of appreciation and confirmation of dedication to the people, the nation and the State. President Jokowi was also accompanied on this occasion by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, from the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Maruli Simanjuntak, from the Chief of the TNI Army. Chief of Staff, Navy Admiral Muhammad Ali, and Indonesian Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/pimpin-rapim-tni-polri-2024-presiden-jokowi-dorong-kesiapan-tni-polri-hadapi-tantangan-global/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos