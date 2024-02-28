PM Modis' scuba diving in Dwarka also has a message for Ahirs | News from the political pulse





While photos and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to Lord Krishna underwater in the mythical submerged city of Dwarka on Sunday hogged attention, his outreach to Ahir during his two-day visit to Saurashtra has gone relatively unnoticed.

The Prime Minister's visit came close on the heels of the Gujarat government signing an agreement with Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd to promote underwater tourism in the legendary city. During his visit, he launched development projects worth Rs 4,800 crore, including the Sudarshan Setu which connects Dwarka city with Bet Dwarka island.



But the impulse was also spiritual. Emerging from the waters of the Arabian Sea after diving into the waters, Modi said: More than 'saahs (courage)', it was 'shraddha (faith)' for me. Taking inspiration from his Ayodhya book, Modi then invoked Lord Krishna before his speech and praised the women of the Ahir community, an equivalent of the Yadavs in the Hindi heartland, who consider themselves descendants of god. Comparing Ahiraniyo (Ahir women) to mothers who took ovarna (worries of their loved ones),” Modi mentioned the “Maha Raas” performed by 37,000 Ahir women on December 23 and 24 last year at the memory of Usha, considered to be the daughter-in-law of Lord Krishna. Modi also held a roadshow during which he thanked the Ahirs, a community that dominates the Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat, covering Jamnagar and Dwarka districts. The seat was once held by Vikram Madam of the Congress, but it was wrested by his niece Poonam Madaam of the BJP in 2014 and retained by her in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a scuba dive near Dwarka, Gujarat on February 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_25_2024_000228A) Two of the seven Assembly segments in Lok Sabha constituency, Kalavad, Jamnagar Rural, Jamnagar North, Jamnagar South, Khambalia, Dwarka and Jamjodhpur have Ahirs as MLAs. While Mulu Bera of BJP is the MP from Khambalia, Hemant Khava of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the legislator from Jamjodhpur. In fact, no non-Ahir has won the Khambalia Assembly seat since 1967. At the same time, although it is also the largest community in Dwarka Assembly segment, the seat had an Ahir legislator in 1975, in Markhi Goria. Since 1990, the MP has been Pabuba Manek, from the numerically insignificant Vagher community, which he won nine consecutive times, first as an independent, then as a Congress candidate, finally switching to the BJP in 2007. The Sathwara (Dalwadi) community, which has the second largest number and also falls under the OBC category, considers the Ahirs authoritarian and are staunch supporters of the BJP. Along with Brahmins, urban voters of Dwarka and Okha and other smaller caste groups, the BJP and Manek have found a winning combination. However, the Congress enjoys support among the Ahirs in Dwarka seat. Pal Ambaliya of Gujarat Kisan Congress says: Manek won as Sathwaras, Vaghers, urban voters and Muslims voted for him. My party may have made a mistake in selecting the right candidate. The Ahirs can be elected from here since Manek’s victory margins are between 4,000 and 7,000 votes.” Dwarka Darshan under the waters… where the spiritual and the historical converge, where every moment was a divine melody echoing the eternal presence of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. pic.twitter.com/2HPGgsWYsS Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2024 However, he admits that Modis' outreach will definitely strike a chord within the community. Around 45,000 Ahir women participated in the garba event. Modi touched their families by congratulating them. On the other hand, although the Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat is dominated by Patidars, both the Congress and the BJP have fielded Ahirs from here. A senior BJP leader said the party saw the seat as dominated by the OBC. There are a significant number of Ahir voters in Assembly segments like Anjar, Khambhalia, Dwarka, Manavadar, Talal, Rajula and Mahuva. However, apart from Dwarka and Khambalia, the remaining Assembly seats are scattered across Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Amreli Lok Sabha seats. Therefore, the party considers Jamnagar as an OBC seat and fields an Ahir candidate from Jamnagar, one of the seven Lok Sabha seats falling in Saurashtra region, he said. The BJP could also aim for a bigger vote for Yadav in Prime Minister Modi's gesture of bathing in the mythical city of Dwarka. Earlier, the party had chosen Mohan Yadav as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after winning the state assembly elections.

