Trump wins Michigan Republican primary





Former Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally February 17, 2024 in Waterford, Michigan.

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Donald Trump won Michigan's Republican presidential primary, easily defeating former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Trump's latest rival in the primary.

“The numbers are way higher than we anticipated,” Trump said via loudspeaker to a Republican watchdog group in Grand Rapids, shortly after news organizations called the race for him. “Thank you very much, and we will be doing a lot of campaigning over the next few months.”

Haley also pledged to continue her campaign at least until next week's Super Tuesday, when 15 states and one U.S. territory will hold their nominating contests.

His campaign called Tuesday's results in Michigan proof that Trump can't even defeat his own party in a general election.

“Let this be another warning sign that what happened in Michigan will continue to reverberate across the country,” said Olivia Perez-Cubas, Haley's national spokeswoman.

“As long as Donald Trump is at the top of the ticket, Republicans will continue to lose to the socialist left. Our children deserve better,” Pérez-Cubas said.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley holds a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., February 26, 2024.

Carlos Osorio | Reuters

Haley has not won any Republican primaries or caucus thus far, and she is not expected to win any upcoming state primaries. His campaign has nevertheless organized leadership teams in at least nine Super Tuesday states, the most recent of which was announced earlier Tuesday.

Trump already entered the Michigan primary with momentum, having defeated Haley by double-digit margins in his home state of South Carolina three days earlier.

But there were also warning signs Tuesday for the former president, who says the Republican Party is more united behind him than it has ever been.

In South Carolina, Haley came away with nearly 40 percent of the vote. And even though Democrats were allowed to vote in the state's Republican primaries, more than one in five Republican voters told AP VoteCast they would not vote for Trump in a general election, Politico reported .

Trump's path to the inauguration, and another chance at the White House, also runs through a thicket of legal problems.

He is scheduled to stand trial next month in a New York court on criminal charges related to alleged secret payments made to a porn star and others. Another criminal case, based on Trump's retention of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2020, is expected to begin in federal court in Florida in late May.

Trump is also battling two other criminal cases centered on his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all of his criminal charges.

