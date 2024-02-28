Indonesia awards next President Prabowo the rank of four-star general





JAKARTA – Indonesia's president on Wednesday awarded Prabowo Subianto, his presumed successor and former special forces commander, the rank of honorary four-star general, decades after he was removed from military service over allegations of rights abuses. Defense Minister Prabowo, who took an insurmountable lead in the Feb. 14 presidential election according to unofficial quick counts, received the rank of four-star general from outgoing President Joko Widodo in a ceremony at the military headquarters in Jakarta. “This honor is a form of appreciation, it reaffirms dedication to the people and the country. I would like to congratulate General Prabowo Subianto,” he said, before attaching lapels with four gold stars on the Prabowo blazer. The award marks the culmination of a decades-long rebranding for Prabowo, 72, a rising star in the military who was discharged in 1998 following accusations that he was involved in violations of human rights in East Timor and in the disappearance of 13 pro-democracy activists. activists. At the time, he was a three-star lieutenant general. Prabowo, the former son-in-law of the late Indonesian dictator Suharto, has always denied any wrongdoing but was previously barred from entering the United States over the allegations. He was never prosecuted. Prabowo sought exile in Jordan after leaving the army, but in the decades since returning to Indonesia he has built an influential political party and civilian career. In 2014 and 2019, he lost consecutive presidential bids to Jokowi, as the incumbent leader is known, before being brought into the government as defense minister in 2019. Preliminary but unofficial results show Prabowo in a clear lead in this year's elections, with hopes he will be sworn in as Indonesia's next president in October. Analysts have warned that Prabowo's alleged victory comes as Indonesia experiences democratic backsliding, with Amnesty International Indonesia saying Prabowo's new title was an attempt to “whitewash” his alleged dark past. A spokesperson for Prabowo did not immediately respond to request for comment. The alliance between Prabowo and Jokowi has strengthened significantly in recent months, especially after Jokowi's millennial son was controversially named Prabowo's running mate. REUTERS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/indonesias-presumed-president-prabowo-awarded-highest-military-honour The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos