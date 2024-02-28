Nikki Haley says Donald Trump will drag down the Republican Party in Colorado and across the country





Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a campaign stop in Colorado on Tuesday and continued her attacks on Donald Trump. She is essentially the last candidate between a rematch between Trump and Joe Biden for the White House.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley during a campaign event at the Wings Over the Rockies Flight Exploration Museum in Centennial on Tuesday. Chet Strange/Getty Images

The former U.N. ambassador is on a 10-day national tour during which she hopes to rally voters in her challenge to Republican candidate Donald Trump for the nomination. Tuesday's gathering was held in the afternoon at the Wings Over the Rockies Flight Exploration Museum in the southern part of the Denver metro area.

Haley's supporters showed up in large numbers despite the cold and snow. At one point they started chanting “Don’t give up, don’t give up.”

Haley hit the economy hard in her speech, accusing Trump of adding trillions of dollars to the national debt when he was president. She said it's time Americans put an accountant in the White House, noting that 60 percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and yet Trump only talks about himself.

“What bothers me most is that at no time did he talk about the American people. At no time did he talk about the $34 trillion in debt. At no time did he talk about the fact that only 31% of eighth graders in our country are proficient in reading. At no time did he talk about the lawlessness at the border and how he tried to stop Congress from doing so. At no time did he speak of the anarchy in our cities and at no time did he speak of the wars across the world. All he did was talk about himself and that's the problem. It's not about him. It's about the American people,” Haley said.

Haley said Trump would drag the entire Republican Party down if he wins the GOP presidential nomination. She pointed to the fact that the Colorado Republican Party has declined by 10% since Trump became president and no Republican congressional candidate in the state has won more than 45% of the vote since then.

“Look what's happening in Colorado. Everybody sees what's happening in Colorado since Trump has been president. It's moved to the left, further to the left, and it's caused the Republican Party to abandon our values and our financial responsibility,” Haley said. “And that’s why we’re seeing more independents than ever before – because they feel like both parties are leaving them.

Colorado holds its presidential primary election on March 5 – Super Tuesday.

