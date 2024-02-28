Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights 2 key takeaways from Sachin Tendulkar's trip to Jammu and Kashmir





Sachin Tendulkar shared small snippets from his visit to J&K on X New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a message from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in which he praised the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Tendulkar and his family recently visited the Union Territory. Expressing his joy, PM Modi wrote on X: This is wonderful to see! Sachin Tendulkar's charming visit to Jammu and Kashmir has two important takeaways for our youth: First: experience different parts of #IncredibleIndia. Second, the importance of “make-in India”. Together, let's build a viksit and an aatmanirbhar Bharat! It's wonderful to see! @sachin_rtThe delightful tour of Jammu and Kashmir has two important takeaways for our youth: One – to discover different parts of #amazingindia. Secondly, the importance of Make in India. Together, let's build a Viksit and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat! https://t.co/YVUlRbb4av Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2024 Sachin Tendulkar shared a glimpse of his snowy vacation to Gulmarg and other parts of Kashmir with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Writing about his experience on X, Mr. Tendulkar said, “Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow everywhere but we were warm thanks to the exceptional hospitality of the people. Echoing the sentiments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji said there is so much to see in our country. I couldn't agree more, especially after this trip. He continued: Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of “made in India, made for the world”. They have traveled the world and I now recommend people around the world, as well as in India, to come and experience Jammu and Kashmir, one of @incredibleindia's many gems. Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow everywhere but we were warm thanks to the exceptional hospitality of the people. Honorable Prime Minister @Narendra Modi ji said there are so many things to see in our country. I couldn't agree more, especially pic.twitter.com/tHp6XjG5iW Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2024 Sachin Tendulkar started his journey with Gulmarg where he visited a cricket bat manufacturer in South Kashmir's Sangam region. From there he went to Pahalgam, where he stayed at the Pine and Peak Hotel. Engaging with soldiers at Kaman post near Aman Setu, Mr. Tendulkar played a cricket match with them and locals on a road in Uri. To Amir, the true hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure to meet you. pic.twitter.com/oouk55lDkw Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2024 During his visit, Mr. Tendulkar also met Amir Hussain Lone, the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team, and presented him with a signed bat.

