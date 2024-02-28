Nikki Haley's donors continue to give, despite Donald Trump's initiative





Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign stop in Elgin, South Carolina, U.S., February 12, 2024.

Julia Nikhinson | Reuters

As Nikki Haley falls behind Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary, something strange is happening: Many of her donors are sticking with her.

Of course, large sums of money have been given to the former governor of South Carolina, who refuses to give up despite losing every contest so far and falling 20 points short of winning her own state the last week.

But other Haley donors say that giving to her campaign is no longer just about supporting a Republican with the best chance of winning: They see their donations as a way to protest Trump's takeover of their party.

“I don't think she has a decent chance of winning, but I think she's the most effective counter to Trump's arguments,” said one such donor, who made a contribution to six figures to the SFA Fund, Inc. Haley's Political Action Committee.

“Even if she doesn’t win, I feel good about doing it,” said the donor, who was granted anonymity to speak freely.

One of Haley's top fundraisers told CNBC that donors continue to support Haley because she represents the “Reagan wing” of the GOP, a group that has been all but abandoned by the GOP since Trump became president for the first time in 2016.

This wing of Reagan, which contrasts with the isolationist foreign policy and protectionist economics that defined Trump's populism, “is not going away,” the fundraiser said.

“His candidacy says: 'We exist too.'”

The same fundraiser compared Haley's current chances to those of the New York Jets, a football team that hasn't made the playoffs in more than a decade. “They never make the playoffs, but you still have a chance.”

The Jets are owned by Woody Johnson, a longtime Trump ally.

Paul Levy, founder of the private equity firm JLL Partners and a Haley donor, said he and other donors like him believed she represented the Reagan wing of the GOP. “I think there’s a lot to say,” Levy said.

He said he sided with Haley on arming Ukraine, a key point of difference between more traditional conservatives and many of Trump's most vocal supporters.

His support for Haley lies less in her ability to beat Trump with delegates, he said, than in her policies, her experience and how she could be a front-runner for the GOP nomination if Trump gave up.

“I think it's more the latter than the former, because clearly the delegate count is not going well right now,” Levy said.

Facing four criminal cases and at least two likely trials this year, Trump finds himself in a delicate and unprecedented situation as a candidate for the nation's highest office.

Presiding Judge Lewis Kaplan postpones the trial because a juror and a relative of one of Trump's lawyers became ill during the second civil trial in which E. Jean Carroll accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raped decades ago in Manhattan Federal Court, New York. , United States, January 22, 2024 in this courtroom sketch.

Jane Rosenberg | Reuters

Levy donated $100,000 to the SFA Fund in January, according to Federal Election Commission records. He told CNBC that he donated more money to the PAC before the South Carolina primary, but would not say how much or when the donation occurred.

This continued support for Haley's campaign, including $1 million raised the night she lost her home state to Trump, suggests that Trump may have a harder time uniting the Republican Party around him than he and his allies do not imagine it.

“I have never seen the Republican Party as united as it is right now,” Trump said in a speech after his victory in South Carolina.

The numbers, however, tell a different story. Haley won 40% of the primary vote to Trump's 60% on Saturday, a decisive defeat for Haley but not the kind of party unity Trump projects.

Like Haley's donors, her campaign envisions a race that's about more than who wins.

“Nikki is fighting to make America normal again. She reminds voters who we are as Americans so we can move forward as a united country and party,” said Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokesperson for Haley. “She is running to ensure our children and grandchildren inherit a strong and proud America, and her message resonates with millions of voters.”

Some donors, however, clearly have doubts about Haley. The most public of these is Americans for Prosperity Action, the political arm of the Koch network, which revealed Sunday that it would no longer fund Haley's presidential bid.

And one donor, who gave the SFA a six-figure contribution before the New Hampshire primary, told CNBC on Monday that he wouldn't spend any more.

“I think we would need a change before we do anything significant,” the donor said, considering a possible medical or legal issue affecting Trump that would make Haley “more viable.”

The donor explained that their decision to support Haley was primarily motivated by opposition to Trump, but that so far they felt their money had not had an impact on the race. “I don’t know, at this point, if it does much,” they said.

If the November general election pits Trump against Democratic President Joe Biden, they will say, “I don’t think I’ll vote.”

