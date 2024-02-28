Jokowi denies rumors of political transaction amid Prabowo's honorary rank





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has denied claims that the honorary rank granted to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was part of a political transaction amid the 2024 elections. “If it is a political transaction, it would be given before the elections. However, it was given after the elections. These assumptions are wrong,” he remarked after attending the meeting of TNI-Polri leaders at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday. Thus, the promotion from retired three-star general to four-star honorary general was granted to Prabowo after the 2024 elections which took place on February 14, 2024. The president explained that this was done precisely to quell public rumors about political deals carried out by him and Prabowo. Furthermore, the head of state responded to the public's pros and cons regarding Prabowo's promotion. Jokowi explained that several personalities have already received special promotion awards, including the sixth President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), and Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who is currently the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment . According to Jokowi, this type of promotion is common within the TNI and the Polri. “Such awards were also given to President SBY and Minister Pandjaitan,” he added. Jokowi awarded Prabowo an honorary four-star general rank for his services and contributions to national development, especially in the areas of defense and security, during the 2024 Indonesian Defense Force (TNI) Leaders' Meeting in TNI headquarters on Wednesday. “I would like to present an award to Mr. Prabowo Subianto in recognition of his service to the people, the nation and the state,” the President said. He also congratulated Prabowo on his honorary award. “I congratulate General Prabowo Subianto,” he noted. Related news: Prabowo Subianto awarded the rank of honorary general by President Jokowi

Publisher: Azis Kurmala

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/307170/jokowi-denies-political-transaction-rumor-amid-prabowos-honorary-rank

