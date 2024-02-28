Donald Trump easily wins Michigan primary over Nikki Haley





By James FitzGeraldBBC News, Washington DC

ReutersThe former president photographed at the annual meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week

Donald Trump further cemented his status as frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination with an easy victory in the Michigan primary.

With almost all the votes obtained, Mr Trump won 68% – to Nikki Haley's 27%.

Ms. Haley has not won any races so far in the contest to nominate the party's nominee for the November election.

She vowed to keep fighting, saying Mr Trump could not defeat Joe Biden in a presidential election.

Mr. Biden also won in Michigan despite a protest vote.

Speaking as the results began to emerge on Tuesday evening, the former UN ambassador told CNN: “We have a country to save.”

But she admitted that “it's very possible” that the Republican Party now represents Mr. Trump's views rather than her own political perspectives.

Despite Ms. Haley's promise to continue chasing delegates, it appears increasingly likely that the United States is headed for a November rematch between Mr. Trump and President Biden.

The loss to Mr. Trump in Michigan marks Ms. Haley's fifth consecutive primary defeat. This weekend, Ms Haley was severely beaten by the 77-year-old woman in her home state of South Carolina.

And Tuesday's defeat represents a new blow to his presidential ambitions. Americans for Prosperity Action (AFP), a conservative libertarian organization founded by the billionaire Koch brothers, announced after the South Carolina results that it would no longer spend on its campaign.

But in a statement, his campaign called the results and the share of Michigan Republican voters who did not support the former president a “flashing warning sign for Trump in November.”

In a statement released Monday evening, Mr. Trump – who did not travel to Michigan for the vote – said his campaign's margin of victory in the state was “larger than we anticipated.”

He also insisted that autoworkers, a major voting bloc in the state, “are with us.” Last month, the United Automobile Workers union – a union representing 400,000 workers – endorsed President Biden's re-election bid.

A candidate can become a Republican nominee by obtaining 1,215 delegates through victories in primaries, caucuses, and state conventions.

The majority of Michigan delegates are expected to be recognized Saturday at the state party convention. Only 16 are determined by primary voting.

More delegates will still be up for grabs by candidates from both parties on Super Tuesday next week.

Mr. Biden is largely uncontested in his bid for the Democratic nomination.

Even though he easily won the Michigan primary, thousands voted “no-strings-attached” in the Democratic contest, following a call from activists to send a protest vote against the White House's support for Israel during the war in Gaza.

