NGOs urge Greece not to extradite Erdogan critics





A coalition of NGOs has urged the Greek government to refuse Turkey's request to extradite an asylum seeker. Ali Yesildag is a Turkish businessman who has accused President Erdogan of corruption.

A group of non-governmental organizations on Tuesday (February 27) called on the Greek government to reject Ankara's extradition request for Turkish asylum seeker Ali Yesildag, who had previously accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of corruption. In a joint statement, the Hellenic League for Human Rights (HLHR) and four other refugee rights agencies said: “The life of businessman Ali Yesildag is in danger” in Turkey and he risks life in prison for “participation in an armed extremist operation”. organization.” The group called on the Greek justice minister “to protect the life of Ali Yesildag… in accordance with fundamental legal guarantees and international law, and to reject the Turkish state's request.” Yesildag applied for political asylum in Greece in November 2023 after being arrested by Greek police near the Turkish border. However, last week the Greek Supreme Court ruled in favor of his extradition. In their statement, the NGOs criticized the decision, saying: “Unfortunately, neither the obvious political dimension of the persecution of Ali Yesildag, nor the immediate danger to his fundamental rights in the event of extradition weighed on the judgment of the Supreme Court.” Read also : Death and despair are the cost of EU migration policies, MSF Corruption allegations In May 2023, Yesildag accused Erdogan of corruption a video which was broadcast during the presidential campaign of Turkish leaders. According to Yesildag, Erdogan received a bribe following a call for tenders for the operation of an airport in southern Turkey. His public denunciations caused political unrest in Turkey, with opposition parties demanding clarification. In November 2023, Greek border guards discovered Yesildag in a rural area of ​​Feres, northeastern Greece, where he had crossed the border of Turkey. According to Greek journalist, Greek authorities discovered that he was the subject of a Turkish Interpol arrest warrant for theft and suspected homicide dating back to 1986. Born in 1961 in Rize province, Erdogan's hometown, Yesildag had been Erdogan's cellmate and purported bodyguard during Erdogan's 1999 imprisonment for referring to a poem by a Turkish nationalist. Yesildag built his wealth through businesses in the food and construction sectors while Erdogan was in power. However, it is unclear why their relationship subsequently deteriorated. “Thaw” in relationships Since the attempted coup against Erdogan in 2016, many of his opponents have found refuge in Greece. Human rights activists fear that Greece could extradite Yesildag amid a recent “thaw” in relations between Athens and Ankara. In the year following Erdogan's re-election, more than 60,000 Turkish citizens came to Germany, fleeing high inflation, unemployment and an increasingly repressive regime. But few are eligible for asylum. After years of tensions over immigration, energy resources and maritime borders in the Aegean Sea, Greece and Turkey resumed high-level negotiations in December. Erdogan made his first visit to Athens in 2017, and signed a declaration of friendship between historically antagonistic nations. Read also : Germany received the highest number of asylum applications in 2023, more than France and Spain combined With AFP

