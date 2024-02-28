PM Modi lays foundation stone for ISRO's new launch complex in Tamil Nadus Thoothukudi | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a new launch complex of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadus Thoothukudi district. The Rs 986 crore facility is expected to accommodate 24 launches per year. PM Modi also dedicated several projects worth over Rs 17,300 crore, saying Tamil Nadu is writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi. Flagging India's first green hydrogen-powered river vessel, Prime Minister Modi said increasing connectivity through the Centre's constant efforts has improved the ease of living in Tamil Nadu. Stating that one can witness the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' in the development projects on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said that although these projects are in Thoothukudi, they will give impetus to development in several locations across the country. In an indirect reference to the DMK, Prime Minister Modi said the ruling party in Tamil Nadus shared power at the Center with the Congress under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. “However, they didn’t care about your progress. All development initiatives were implemented by the sevak,” he said referring to himself. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the land acquisition for the launch complex has been completed and the Tamil Nadu government has transferred the land to the agency spatial. Construction of the launch complex is expected to be completed in two years, he said. This launch complex is built to launch SSLV type rockets, small rockets that can be launched to the south and we hope that the private rockets that are built in this country will also come for launches. Thus, at least 24 launches per year will ultimately be possible. We are building facilities for rocket preparation, assembly and launch, including radar stations, ground network, security, all this will be taken care of, he said. Somanath said he hoped Kulasekarapattinam and its suburbs would become a busy spaceport. We look forward to great growth in this sector, he added. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State L Murugan were present. On behalf of the ruling DMK government, Thoothukudi MP K Kanimozhi and Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister EV Velu participated in the event. (With inputs from PTI)

