Xi-backed U.S. student trip to China strengthens Sino-U.S. friendship

American students sing a Chinese song during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Muscatine, Iowa, the United States, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Jing)

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Sienna Stoneking, a first-year student at Muscatine High School in the central U.S. state of Iowa, has happily concluded her first visit to China.

During her stay in China, she went to see the giant pandas with more than 20 students from her school and visited the Great Wall, the Forbidden City as well as tourist sites in Hebei province and Shanghai city.

On January 28, just before the end of their trip, the American students wrote a letter expressing their joy and gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the invitation.

A FRIENDSHIP THAT LASTS

“China is truly huge. Just like the United States. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to come to China,” said the letter signed by more than 20 students, some drawing hearts next to their signatures. On the right side of the main text, students drew a Chinese dragon hovering over the Great Wall.

“This invitation to visit China deeply moved the students, most of whom are visiting China for the first time. Many of them told me that without this opportunity, they probably would not have had the chance to visit China. China during their lifetime,” said Guo Qianyu, a Chinese teacher at the school.

On Saturday, the day of the Chinese Lantern Festival in the Year of the Dragon, Xi responded to the letter, in which he extended holiday greetings to the school's teachers and students and encouraged more young Americans to come to China to exchanges and exchanges. study.

“We are very honored to be among the first students and educators in the 50,000 student exchanges that President Xi has extended to Americans. We look forward to continuing to build a strong and lasting relationship between Muscatine, Iowa and the People's Republic of China. ” said Jennifer Fridley, principal of Susan Clark High School in the Muscatine Community School District.

“We are grateful for the support we have received from the Chinese government and the Chinese people. We believe our relationship is a testament to the power of education to build bridges between cultures and promote peace and understanding,” Fridley said. .

During his trip to the United States in November 2023, Xi announced a program to invite 50,000 young Americans to China over the next five years for exchanges and studies.

Students from Muscatine High School perform a lion dance during an event celebrating the Chinese New Year in Muscatine, Iowa, the United States, Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Jing)

Sarah Lande, a friend of Xi from the US state of Iowa, recently wrote a letter to the Chinese president, expressing hope that Muscatine High School students could join the program.

With Xi's support, more than 20 Muscatine High School students made an exchange visit to Beijing, Shanghai and Hebei Province, among other places in China, from January 24 to 30, becoming the first group of American students to visit China as part of this program.

This visit is part of the legacy of friendship between Xi and the people of Mascatine. Muscatine, an Iowa city located on the banks of the Mississippi River, is the cradle of the nearly four-decade friendship between Xi and local residents.

In 1985, Xi, then the Chinese county official, visited the city. Sarah Lande received it. During his visit to the United States as Chinese vice president in 2012, despite a tight schedule, Xi went to the meeting at Lande's house on a snowy day. They gathered around a sofa in the living room and talked about their happy memories. The hour-long meeting was filled with laughter.

The warm and friendly American people he met during his first visit to the United States in 1985 left an indelible impression on him, Xi said in his response.

“During my first visit to the United States, I stayed with the Dvorchaks in Iowa. I still remember their address: 2911 Bonnie Drive,” Xi recalled in his speech at the welcome dinner during his visit to the United States late last year.

“People are very excited about such an amazing story, depicting nearly forty years of friendship between President Xi and the people of Mascatine. So the story continues to evolve, with the students' visit being just one another chapter,” said Dan Stein, chairman of the Muscatine-China Initiative Committee.

LANGUAGE AS A BRIDGE

“We will work hard to learn Chinese so that next time we can be tour guides for other classmates.” In the letter, Muscatine students expressed their commitment to learning the Chinese language to continue exchanges with their Chinese friends.

In his response, Xi encouraged Muscatine High School students to return to China and encouraged more young Americans to come to China for exchanges and studies.

Guo, who has taught Chinese in Muscatine for seven years, is delighted to see the connecting effects of the Chinese language. Through learning Chinese, students gained a deeper understanding of the friendly relations between Muscatine and China, sparking increased interest in Chinese culture.

“Many students have watched the video we recently filmed in China and are eager to visit. Some Chinese schools are also interested in establishing sister school relationships with us. We look forward to nurturing the seeds of friendship among students of the two countries,” Guo said.

Students from the high school affiliated with Renmin University of China dance during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Muscatine, Iowa, the United States, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Jing)

Muscatine High School Principal Ryan Castle said his school is preparing for another exchange trip to China in April.

“I really hope that my Chinese can become more fluent so that I can visit China more often in the future,” Stoneking said. She and a classmate are already planning to study in China. “I will eagerly board the plane when the time comes.”

Cultural exchanges also brought American friends closer to Chinese youth. In Beijing, Wang Yi, a high school student, participated in exchange activities with students from Muscatine High School.

Chinese and American teenagers performed the traditional Baduanjin exercise together, performed Peking Opera, tried their hand at Chinese calligraphy and traditional painting, and dressed in ethnic costumes. As part of a Spring Festival custom, they also wrote the Chinese character Fu, which means good fortune.

“Although we come from different countries and cultural backgrounds, we have built a deep and sincere friendship. I believe that they can feel the warmth of our culture, the warmth of our friendship, and that with common expectations “We can work together to create diversity and a harmonious global village,” Wang said.

On February 9, the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon, an art troupe from the high school affiliated with Renmin University of China performed with their peers from Muscatine High School on the theme “Art Unites Friends.”

Muscatine students welcomed their Chinese friends with symphonies and jazz music, while Chinese students performed traditional dances and martial arts, providing a “Spring Festival Gala” for students and faculty of Muscatine.

A few days later, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, responded to a Chinese New Year greeting card from teachers and students at Lincoln High School in Washington state, who were preparing for their trip to exchange in China in March.

Students and teachers felt greatly encouraged by this precious New Year blessing, said Zhou Shuqi, co-chairman of the Washington State U.S.-China Youth and Student Exchange Association.

“We hope that young people from the two countries can get to know each other, learn from each other, and contribute to strengthening the friendship between the Chinese and American people, especially among young people, so as to jointly build a better future for our planet. “Zhou said.

