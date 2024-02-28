Donald Trump must find half a billion dollars by the end of March





Former U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by attorneys Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends closing arguments in the Trump Organization fraud civil trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 11, 2024. SHANNON STAPLETON / AP

It was with a touch of playfulness that New York prosecutor Letitia James once again took over the social network +$114,553.04.” This is the interest that accrues every day, to add to the damages of 354 million dollars (327 million), or almost half a billion dollars, that Donald Trump was sentenced by a New York court on February 16, for artificially inflating the value of his empire's assets. This practice allowed the Trump Organization to raise additional capital and pay less interest to its lenders.

Trump supporters don't take this for granted, citing the lack of a jury and the absence of a victim. Trump backer Deutsche Bank did not file the suit itself, denouncing an allegedly corrupt Democratic judge and prosecutor, and citing the U.S. Eighth Amendment. Constitution, which states that “excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed.” Some even believe that “the sentence will be canceled or reduced on appeal”.

Shaken

Meanwhile, the Trump family is on fire, especially since this is on top of the $83.3 million Trump must pay former Elle magazine reporter E. Jean Carroll for defaming her . According to an article in the Washington Post, this decision deeply shook the former president. He believes that “the judgment was so harsh that the public would consider it unfair and rally to its support”, but, the article continues, “time and again, [Trump] returned to the penalty, furious at its size.

On Monday, Trump appealed the convictions in the Trump Organization lawsuit, but he remains in deep financial trouble. To avoid having to pay the sums claimed while awaiting a second judgment, he must pay bail or present a guarantee of an equivalent amount within thirty days of the conviction. For the $354 million, the deadline is March 25, and Judge Arthur Engoron has already refused to extend it.

In the Carroll case, where damages are due around March 7, no delay has yet been granted despite a request from Trump's lawyers. Other appeals are underway. Trump appears to be in the worst financial situation since several of his casinos in Atlantic City, a New Jersey resort, went bankrupt in the early 1990s.

The true state of his finances remains a mystery. In April, Trump claimed in court that he had “over $400 million.” And in an August filing with the Office of Government Ethics, he listed hundreds of bank and investment accounts totaling between $252 million and $924 million, according to a detailed Washington Post analysis.

