Trump wins Michigan Republican primary





Former President Trump easily won the Michigan Republican primary on Tuesday, according to a projection from Decision Desk headquarters, extending his dominance over rival Nikki Haley.

Trump won the presidential preference primary in the Great Lakes state just days after beating Haley in his home state of South Carolina, winning the last major contest before the Super's dozen primaries and caucuses. Tuesday next month.

The former president boasted a massive lead over Haley heading into Tuesday, with Decision Desk HQ/The Hill's polling average for the primary putting Trump up 48 points over the former U.N. ambassador.

Trump ultimately fell short of these expectations. As of Tuesday night, he led Haley by less than 40 points.

In his remarks to the Michigan Republican Party after the race was called, Trump said the numbers were “much higher than we anticipated” and referred to the November general election.

“We win Michigan; we win everything,” Trump said.

After her loss in the Palmetto State on Saturday, Haley reiterated her promise to stay in the race even as she continues to trail Trump, pointing to Super Tuesday on March 5. She didn't invest much in the Michigan contest, leading observers to see the state as all but sealed for Trump.

Haley's camp presented the Michigan results as a “warning sign” for Trump's general election.

“Joe Biden is losing about 20 percent of the Democratic vote today, and many say that's a sign of his weakness in November. Donald Trump loses about 35 percent of the vote. “This is a wake-up call for Trump in November,” national campaign spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement. She noted that Michigan Republicans have lost control of the state legislature. state and governor's mansion in recent years, and that the state party has been thrown into turmoil.

“Let this be another warning sign that what happened in Michigan will continue to happen across the country.” As long as Donald Trump is at the top of the ticket, Republicans will continue to lose to the socialist left,” Pérez-Cubas said.

Only some of Michigan's 55 delegates will be awarded based on the evening's results, amid a new configuration of nominations and continued confusion within state leadership.

The majority of delegates are expected to be allocated Saturday, when the state party holds a convention. Recent discord within the Michigan GOP, however, has sowed confusion after two figures claimed leadership roles and planned two separate conventions for the weekend.

A faction led by former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, who was endorsed by the national party and by Trump to take the reins of Michigan's GOP, is considering hosting a convention — while Kristina Karamo, who had insisted that She was still in charge of the Michigan Republican Party. the state party after its ouster last month, planned to hold a rival convention the same day.

But a judge ruled Tuesday that Karamo was removed as chairman in January and that any action since then “purportedly taken on behalf of the Michigan Republican State Committee is void and of no effect.”

Trump endorsed Hoekstra in his post-race remarks Tuesday, saying he would be a “fantastic president, one of the best ever.”

Trump now appears poised to head into Super Tuesday with a string of wins in early states after beating Haley in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, as well as grabbing every available delegate in Nevada.

Meanwhile, among Michigan Democrats, President Biden is facing pressure for a protest vote amid frustration among progressives over the administration's actions regarding the war in Gaza.

Trump took the state out of Democratic hands in 2016, but Biden won in 2020, making the state a key battleground in 2024.

