President Tokayev inaugurates Xian Logistics Terminal, marking milestone in China-Kazakh cooperation





Kazakh President of ASTANA Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on February 28 participated in a teleconference inaugurating the transport and logistics terminal in Xian in China, a joint project between Kazakhstan and China, the press service of ASTANA reported 'Akordah. The event follows an agreement between the leaders of Kazakhstan and China to build a logistics center in the dry port of Xian, which will connect the Chinese city of Shaanxi with Kazakhstan, Central Asia and Europe. Xian is China's transit hub and the country's largest dry port. Up to 40% of Chinese container trains to the European Union (EU) are formed here. The capacity of the Kazakh Xian terminal project is more than 66,500 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year. The terminal is expected to open access to new markets for Kazakh exporters, significantly reduce delivery times for goods and strengthen Kazakhstan's position as a reliable transit hub in Eurasia. After the launch of the terminal, President Tokayev inaugurated an innovation center created jointly by Kazakhstan's national railway company Temir Zholy (KTZ) and China's Huawei. This is a project launched as part of the global One Belt, One Road initiative. Kazakhstan fully supports the initiative announced by President Xi Jinping in 2013 in our country. Thanks to this initiative, the construction of the center was completed as quickly as possible. All this is the result of the successful partnership between the two countries, Tokayev said. This project will give new impetus to the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport corridor and strengthen trade and economic cooperation in Eurasia. Specialists from Kazakhstan and China took part in the construction of this center. I express my great gratitude to everyone involved, he added. According to Nurlan Sauranbayev, President of KTZ, the Innovation Center was established to implement the Smart Railway project, which provides digital solutions to improve the efficiency of railway transportation. Among these solutions is the development and implementation of a seamless digital corridor along the Trans-Caspian Highway by KTZ in collaboration with Singaporean logistics company PSA International. The system saves time and makes the transportation process transparent, thereby making Kazakhstan attractive for trade flows. KTZ's infrastructure and services are also being modernized using cloud solutions, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). Execution innovative IT solutions are essentialwhile Tokayev prioritized Kazakhstan to become the central transit hub on the continent. Kazakhstan has formed a solid base for the introduction of advanced IT solutions. The domestic railway industry should urgently join the digital race, Tokayev said. Through accelerated digitalization, we will significantly improve transportation efficiency and optimize costs in the very near future. This will provide a powerful impetus to the development of not only the transport and logistics sector, but also the entire economy, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://astanatimes.com/2024/02/president-tokayev-launches-xian-logistics-terminal-marking-milestone-in-kazakh-china-cooperation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos