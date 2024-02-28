In Imran Khan's letter, IMF calls for focus on 'political stability' in new bailout talks





PTI has sent a letter to the IMF detailing its position, say two senior party sources

The IMF delegation called on PTI leaders at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore. PTI/FileThe IMF has not yet received the letter, says the lender. The IMF declined to comment on the country's political situation. “The IMF will do its own due diligence,” says Topline Securities.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has asked the International Monetary Fund to take the country's political stability into account in any new bailout negotiations, two people said on Wednesday close to the file.

The PTI has sent a letter to the IMF detailing its position, two senior party sources said, adding that more details would be made public in due course.

The IMF has not yet received the letter, the lender said in an email to Reuters.

Last week, PTI founder Imran Khan decided to write a letter to the IMF urging it to seek an audit of the February 8 elections before continuing negotiations with Islamabad.

Imran Khan will send a letter to the IMF today. The charter of the IMF, EU and other organizations states that they can only operate or provide loans to a country if there is good governance, the PTI founding president's lawyer said last Thursday , Ali Zafar, to journalists at Adiala prison.

He had said that Imran would write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today, in which the IMF would be asked to request the government of Pakistan to conduct an audit of the rigged constituencies through an independent audit team .

The IMF last week declined to comment on the country's political situation after Imran's aides said they would urge the lender to seek an independent audit of Pakistan's disputed February 8 elections before entering into new negotiations with Islamabad.

Sohail Ahmed of Karachi-based Topline Securities said the letter was unlikely to have a major impact on the market.

“The IMF will do its due diligence,” he said.

Pakistan's cash-strapped economy is struggling to stabilize after securing a $3 billion IMF support deal last summer, amid record inflation, a devaluation of the rupee and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

China has rolled over a $2 billion loan to Pakistan, according to finance ministry sources.

The $2 billion loan was due to mature in March and was extended for another year, he said.

Analysts say the new government that PTI opponents are expected to form will likely need more funds from the global lender after the stand-by agreement expires in April.

Imran, ousted in April 2022 in a vote of confidence in Parliament, was accused by opposition parties of scuppering an IMF deal under a $6 billion expanded financing facility a few days before leaving office, an accusation he denies.

An IMF spokesperson said last week that it was focused on completing the relief package, but was available to support the post-election government through a new arrangement to address the current challenges of the Pakistan, if asked.

