Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Tamil dreams are finally coming true now, under the NDA government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects, at Thoothukudi on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 | Photo credit: ANI

Several genuine demands of Tamils, which remained just dreams for decades under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime at the Centre, have started to become a reality in the last 10 years under the present central government : various development projects worth thousands of millions of dollars. were sanctioned in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Addressing a meeting held at VOC Port (VO Chidambaranar) in Thoothukudi on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after laying the foundation stone of new projects and dedicated to the nation and completing projects worth around 17,300 crores Mr. Modi said Tamil Nadu was writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi as several development projects were launched.

The spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Developed India) can be witnessed in today's development projects, Mr. Modi said, pointing out that while the projects could be executed in Thoothukudi, they would provide a boost to development in several places. across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Union Minister for Ports Sarbananda Sonowal, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others during the launch of several projects at Thoothukudi on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 | Photo credit: ANI

Role of TN in developed India

The Prime Minister reiterated the journey of Viksit Bharat and the role of Tamil Nadu in it. He recalled his visit to the state a few years ago, during which he initiated many projects to expand the cargo handling capacity of the VOC port, and also recalled his promise to make one major maritime transport hub. This guarantee is fulfilled today, he said.

Speaking about the foundation stone of the Outer Container Terminal at VOC Port, Mr. Modi said the project would require an investment of over 7,000 crore. Projects worth `900 crore were dedicated on Wednesday and projects worth `2,500 were launched at 13 ports, he pointed out. These projects would benefit Tamil Nadu and create employment opportunities in the state, he said.

It's not politics, it's an ideology of development. The Tamil Nadu government will not allow publication of all these projects. I came to Tamil Nadu to serve the earth and change its destiny. The Center will cross all these hurdles to execute developmental projects in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said even as the crowd chanted Modi, Modi and Bharat Mata Ki Jai for a few minutes.

Infrastructure development

Recalling the Central Government's initiatives, Mr. Modi said that in the last 10 years, 1,300 km of railway projects have been undertaken in Tamil Nadu and over 2,000 km of railway electrification has been completed. Additionally, viaducts and underpasses were built and the modernization of many railway stations was also carried out.

The Prime Minister said five Vande Bharat trains were running in the state to provide world-class travel experiences. The Center was also investing 1.5 lakh crore in road infrastructure in Tamil Nadu. The central government's efforts to improve connectivity are improving the comfort of living, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first green hydrogen fuel cell inland navigation vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative, at Thoothukudi on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 | Photo credit: ANI

Launch of the development of the outer harbor

Mr. Modi initiated work on the much-awaited VOC Port Outer Harbor Development Project, which is to be undertaken at an outlay of `7,805 crore to accommodate ships with a draft of 18 meters, and laid the foundation stone for the mechanization of the north. cargo terminal 3, set up at a cost of 265.15 crores, and also inaugurated a 5 mld desalination plant and a green hydrogen project.

Another important event held on the occasion was the laying of the foundation stone of the second spaceport of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), which will be constructed at Kulasekarapattinam near Tiruchendur in the district.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the construction of 75 lighthouses across the country, as well as the doubling of the railway track between Vanchi ManiyaachiNagercoil, which cost 1,477 crores.

The first hydrogen fuel cell powered boat with a capacity of 50 people was also launched at the Kochi port by the Prime Minister, on the occasion.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan were present . Tennessee Minister of Highways, Public Works and Minor Ports EVVelu and Congressman Kanimozhi also shared the stage with Mr. Modi.