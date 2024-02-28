Politics
Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | TNI and Polri Leaders Meeting 2024, GOR Ahmad Yani, TNI Headquarters, Cilangkap, DKI Jakarta Province, February 28, 2024 Transcript of speech TRANSCRIPT OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RI
Statement by President Joko Widodo after the meeting of TNI and Polri leaders 2024, February 28, 2024
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes, this is so that we all know that in 2022 Mr. Prabowo Subianto received an award called Bintang Yudha Dharma Utama for his services in the defense sector, thereby making an extraordinary contribution to the progress of the TNI and the progress of the country. . This prize was awarded after verification of Council on Degrees, Services and Honors. And, the implications of receiving the star award, this is in accordance with Law Number 20 of 2029, so the TNI Commander proposed that Pak Prabowo receive a special appointment and promotion. So it all starts at the bottom. Based on the proposal of the TNI Commander, I agreed to grant him a special promotion in the form of Honorary General of the TNI.
Journalist
Sir, maybe there will be pros and cons among the public. What are the advantages and disadvantages among the public regarding the award of the TNI title?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
This too, not only now, yes, it was previously given to Mr. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, but it was also given to Mr. Luhut Binsar Panjaitan. This is something common within the TNI and POLRI.
Journalist
Sir, some say this is part of a political transaction, is that true, sir?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes, if it's a political deal, we'll just give it away before the election. We are after the elections, so there are no such assumptions.
Journalist
Has Pak Prabowo prepared a government, sir? Have you prepared the next government, Pak Prabowo, do you have any suggestions?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Ask Mr. Prabowo, don't ask me.
Journalist
Are you involved in the organization of the practice, sir?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Ask Pak Prabowo, why ask me.
Journalist
Yesterday Mr Airlangga said you would have a role to play.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Ask Mr. Airlangga.
Journalist
Regarding the discussion on lunch, the lunch program in the RAPBN, sir?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
No ada, No There is. It was only during the plenary session of the Cabinet that I made it known that the programsprogram The president-elect must be included in 2025 budget planning, so that it becomes faster and easier for the president-elect to establish a budget. did not return to submit the budget to the DPR. This is what was expressed during yesterday's plenary session.
Journalist
(the question does not seem clear)
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
No specific discussion on this subject has been transmitted.
Journalist
Father Are you joining Golkar, sir?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
I go to the Palace every day.
Journalist
Sir, the price of rice continues to increase even though it is available in convenience stores?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Try to check, don't report it like that, okay? Try checking at Cipinang Main Market, check. Try checking again at Johar Market. This is what the rice markets must verify. Try to come to Cipinang market, check if the prices drop or rise. Check at Johar Market in Karawang, up or not, down or not, check. That's it. Because I check it daily, I check it daily and I still get the numbers.
Journalist
THANKS, Pak.
|
Sources
https://setkab.go.id/rapat-pimpinan-tni-dan-polri-tahun-2024-gor-ahmad-yani-markas-besar-tni-cilangkap-provinsi-dki-jakarta-28-februari-2024-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
